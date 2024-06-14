Intravascular Imaging Market Poised for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach USD 656.29 Million by 2033 at a 5.4% of CAGR

The intravascular imaging market is experiencing rapid growth, with an anticipated valuation of USD 387.8 million in 2023 projected to increase to USD 656.29 million by 2033. This growth, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%, highlights the expanding applications of intravascular imaging technologies in cardiovascular healthcare.

Key Highlights:

Advancements in Imaging Technology : Ongoing advancements in intravascular imaging technology, including intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), optical coherence tomography (OCT), and near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), are driving market growth and innovation. These imaging modalities provide detailed visualization of blood vessel anatomy, plaque morphology, and tissue composition, enabling precise diagnosis, treatment planning, and intervention guidance in cardiovascular procedures.

: Ongoing advancements in intravascular imaging technology, including intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), optical coherence tomography (OCT), and near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), are driving market growth and innovation. These imaging modalities provide detailed visualization of blood vessel anatomy, plaque morphology, and tissue composition, enabling precise diagnosis, treatment planning, and intervention guidance in cardiovascular procedures. Clinical Benefits and Improved Patient Outcomes : Intravascular imaging technologies offer healthcare providers valuable diagnostic information and procedural guidance, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced procedural complications. By providing real-time visualization of vascular structures and pathology, intravascular imaging facilitates accurate lesion assessment, stent sizing, and optimization of treatment strategies, enhancing the safety and efficacy of cardiovascular interventions.

: Intravascular imaging technologies offer healthcare providers valuable diagnostic information and procedural guidance, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced procedural complications. By providing real-time visualization of vascular structures and pathology, intravascular imaging facilitates accurate lesion assessment, stent sizing, and optimization of treatment strategies, enhancing the safety and efficacy of cardiovascular interventions. Expansion of Indications and Applications : The expanding indications and applications of intravascular imaging technologies across a wide range of cardiovascular conditions, including coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and structural heart disorders, are driving market growth. Advances in catheter design, imaging software, and data analysis algorithms are expanding the utility and versatility of intravascular imaging solutions in clinical practice.

: The expanding indications and applications of intravascular imaging technologies across a wide range of cardiovascular conditions, including coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and structural heart disorders, are driving market growth. Advances in catheter design, imaging software, and data analysis algorithms are expanding the utility and versatility of intravascular imaging solutions in clinical practice. Focus on Minimally Invasive Interventions: The shift towards minimally invasive cardiovascular interventions is driving the demand for intravascular imaging technologies that enable precise lesion characterization and treatment planning. Intravascular imaging-guided procedures such as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), intravascular lithotripsy (IVL), and transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) offer patients safer, more effective alternatives to traditional open surgeries, driving market adoption and growth.

Key Takeaways:

The United States is predicted to reach US$ 700 million by 2033.

The United States is predicted to increase at a 5.6 % annual rate.

annual rate. The intravascular imaging market in the United Kingdom is expected to reach US$400 million by the end of the forecast period.

China’s intravascular imaging industry is anticipated to be worthUS$850 million.

The intravascular imaging market in Japan is expected to develop significantly, reaching US$ 700 million by 2033.

“Due to the increased effectiveness of intravascular imaging methods for the diagnosis of blood vessel disease, broad adoption of intravascular imaging is expected to significantly increase the popularity of intravascular imaging while accelerating intravascular imaging revenue growth,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

In order to boost their chances of making sales abroad, the top companies in the intravascular imaging market are working to expand the reach of their products. Interregional and international market companies working together, merging and acquiring, and forming partnerships are also anticipated to encourage the growth of the intravascular imaging market share.

Some of the top key players in the intravascular imaging market include Acqiris, NIDEK CO. LTD., AGFA Healthcare, Aculight Carl Zeiss AG, Heidelberg Engineering Inc., Optopol, Sonostar Technologies Co.Ltd., OPKO Health, AlazarTech and others.

Siemens Healthineers implemented Luminos Impulse in September 2021, a fluoroscopy technology with an innovative layout and features shared by high-end fluoroscopy systems such as a seamless imaging chain, complete dose optimization, cybersecurity features, and detector-sharing capabilities for radiography.

Siemens Healthineers unveiled Somatom X.ceed in May 2021, a unique high-resolution, rapid speeds CT (computed tomography) scanner designed specifically for extremely demanding clinical applications where time and precision are critical.

Avinger Inc. announced the entire business launch of their TigereyeTM image-guided chronic total occlusion (CTO) crossing system in January 2021.

Segmentation Analysis of the intravascular imaging Market

By Product Type:

Instruments

Software

By Modality:

Handheld

Trolley Mounted

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long Term Care Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

