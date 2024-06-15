Redefining Success: ODM Educational Group Sets New Benchmarks in JEE-Main 2024 Results

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Educational Group showcases remarkable achievements in the JEE-Main 2024 Session – 2 results. ODM Public School leads with Satyendu Kar topping at 99.983 percentile and 60+ qualifiers for JEE Advanced. Meanwhile, ODM Global School shines with Debasish Panda securing 99.955 percentile and 8 students advancing to JEE Advanced.

Following this stellar performance, ODM Public School has solidified its reputation for academic excellence. Satyendu Kar, the school’s top performer, shared, ‘Hard work and dedication have been my guiding principles.’ With an exceptional percentile of 99.983, Satyendu’s achievement is a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing talent. Additionally, 17 students scored 99% and above, and 40 students secured 95% and above, leading to a total of 60+ students qualifying for the JEE Advanced 2024.

Expressing his joy at the outstanding performance of the ODMians, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, stated, “We are immensely proud of the outstanding performance of our students at ODM Public School in the JEE-Main 2024. Their achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and innovative teaching methodologies. Congratulations to all the students, teachers, and staff for this remarkable success.”

Building on this momentum, ODM Global School has marked its presence with commendable results in the JEE-Main 2024 Session – 2. Debasish Panda, the school’s top achiever, remarked, ‘Persistence and passion have fueled my journey.’ With an impressive percentile of 99.955, Debasish exemplifies the school’s dedication to nurturing talen. Furthermore, 5 ODMians achieved scores of 99% and above, 6 students secured 95% and above, culminating in 8 students qualifying for the upcoming JEE Advanced 2024.

Speaking to this achievement, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group, mentioned, “The exceptional results from both ODM Public School and ODM Global School in the JEE-Main are a testament to our holistic approach to education. Our students’ accomplishments reflect their hard work, resilience, and unwavering support from our dedicated faculty. We remain committed to fostering an environment where every student can thrive and achieve their fullest potential.”

Building on these achievements, ODM Educational Group remains steadfast in its mission to nurture future-ready individuals equipped with the knowledge and skills to excel. The success of the JEE-Main 2024 stands as a testament to its commitment to academic rigor and holistic development. The Group has expressed its gratitude to the entire ODM community for their unwavering support and dedication as the ODM continues its journey towards educational excellence and the commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders.

About ODM Educational Group:

Established in 1989, ODM Educational School has consistently upheld its commitment to delivering quality education and fostering student development. Renowned among parents in Eastern India, ODM stands out as a premier CBSE school, offering state-of-the-art facilities. From well-equipped hostels and modern laboratories to an auditorium, infirmary, and expansive sports areas, ODM ensures a comprehensive learning environment. Additionally, the school provides quality transportation, dedicated craft and art rooms, reflecting its holistic approach to education.