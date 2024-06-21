News: BFSI Security Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 122.42 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

BFSI Security Market 2024 | Pointing to Capture Largest Growth in 2030 by leading companies Axis Communications AB, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and other….

The BFSI security market is expected to grow at 12.16 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 122.42 Billion by 2030 from USD 43.58 Billion in 2023.

BFSI Security Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide BFSI Security Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Leading Players in the Global BFSI Security Market:

Axis Communications AB, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seico Inc., Sophos Ltd. and Trend Micro Incorporated and other.

This report segments based on types are:

BFSI Security Market By Security Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Physical Security

Information Security

BFSI Security Market By Physical Security Offering, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Physical Access System

Video Surveillance System

Intrusion & Detection

Physical Security Information Management

BFSI Security Market By Information Security Offering, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Antivirus/Antimalware

Data Loss Protection

Disaster Recovery

Encryption

Identity Access Management

BFSI Security Market By Service, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Consulting & Training Services

Integration & Maintenance Services

Managed Security Services

Small and Medium Enterprises (Smes)

Large Enterprises

BFSI Security Market By End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Banks

Insurance Companies

Regional Analysis for BFSI Security Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the BFSI Security Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the BFSI Security market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the BFSI Security market.

Reasons To Buy The BFSI Security Market Report:

➼ In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional levels.

➼ Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

➼ Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography, and others.

➼ Historical and future market research in terms of size, share growth, volume, and sales.

➼ Major changes and assessment in market dynamics and developments.

➼ Emerging key segments and regions

➼ Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

Customization services available with the report:

-20% customization.

-Five Countries can be added as per your choice.

-Five Companies can added as per your choice.

– customization upto 40 hours.

-Post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

