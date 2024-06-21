News: Regtech Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 28.83 billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Regtech Market 2024 | Pointing to Capture Largest Growth in 2030 by leading companies ACTICO GmbH, Ascent Technologies Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, Getinge Ab, Broadridge Financial Solutions and other….

The global RegTech market is expected to grow at 17.55% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 28.83 billion by 2030 from USD 6.5 billion in 2023.

Regtech Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Regtech Market with its specific geographical regions.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4330/regtech-market/

The Leading Players in the Global Regtech Market:

ACTICO GmbH, Ascent Technologies Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, Getinge Ab, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc, Chainalysis Inc., IVXS UK Limited, Deloitte Touché, Fenergo, London Stock Exchange Group plc, IdentityMind and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Regtech Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Regtech Market by Organization Size, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Large Enterprises

SMES

Regtech Market by Deployment Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Cloud

On-Premises

Regtech Market by Vertical, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Banking

Insurance

Non-Financial

Regtech Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Risk And Compliance Management

Identity Management

Regulatory Reporting

AML And Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4330/regtech-market/#request-a-sample

Regional Analysis for Regtech Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Regtech Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/primary-research/

