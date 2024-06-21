News: DC-DC Converters Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 16.81 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The DC-DC converters market is expected to grow at 9.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 16.81 Billion by 2030 from USD 7.34 Billion in 2023.

DC-DC Converters Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide DC-DC Converters Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Leading Players in the Global DC-DC Converters Market:

Synqor Inc., Thales Group, Crane Aerospace and Electronics, Asp Equipment GmbH, Airbus SAS, Vicor Corporation, VPT Power Inc. and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Dc-Dc Converters Market By Product Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Isolated Dc-Dc Converters

Non-Isolated Dc-Dc Converters

Dc-Dc Converters Market By Input Voltage, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

3v-14v

15v-35v

36v-75v

>75v

Dc-Dc Converters Market By Output Power, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

25w-250w

250w-500w

500w-1000w

>1000w

Dc-Dc Converters Market By Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

It & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Railways

Energy & Power

Regional Analysis for DC-DC Converters Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the DC-DC Converters Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the DC-DC Converters market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the DC-DC Converters market.

