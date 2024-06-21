Chromatography Reagent Market Poised to Hit USD 12.4 Billion by 2034, Projected to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The global chromatography reagent market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 6.8 Billion in 2024, driven by expansion of chromatography applications in clinical diagnostics. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately USD 12.4 Billion by 2034.

The increasing volume and complexity of analytical data generated by chromatography instruments require advanced data management and analysis solutions. The integration of chromatography data systems with laboratory information management systems and other analytical software platforms presents opportunities for the development of integrated reagent and software solutions.

There is a growing trend towards the use of hyphenated chromatography techniques such as liquid chromatography mass spectrometry and gas chromatography mass spectrometry for enhanced analytical capabilities. The trend creates opportunities for the development of specialized reagents compatible with hyphenated systems.

Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19047

Miniaturized chromatography systems, including microfluidic and chip based chromatography platforms, are gaining popularity due to their portability, reduced sample and solvent consumption, and rapid analysis capabilities. The development of chromatography reagents tailored to miniaturized systems presents new opportunities for market growth.

The adoption of quality by design principles in chromatography method development and optimization is driving the demand for high quality reagents that enable robust and reproducible separations. Reagents designed and manufactured following QbD principles can help ensure the reliability and consistency of chromatographic results.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global chromatography reagent market was valued at US$ 3 Billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

By type, the buffers segment to account for a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.

In terms of physical state of mobile phase, the gas chromatography reagents segment to account for a market share of 6.0% in 2024.

“The emergence of online and high throughput chromatography technologies, which enable real time monitoring and automation of chromatographic processes, is driving the demand for compatible reagents designed for continuous operation and rapid analysis,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the chromatography reagent market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Avantor, Inc., ITW Reagents, Merck KGaA, Regis Technologies Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry, and Tosoh India Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Company Portfolio

Shimadzu Corporation is a leading manufacturer of analytical instruments, including chromatography systems, detectors, and accessories. The company offers a broad range of chromatography reagents, columns, and consumables for liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and mass spectrometry applications.

Bio-Rad Laboratories offers chromatography media, resins, columns, and reagents for protein purification, chromatography based assays, and laboratory research applications. The chromatography products are used in biopharmaceutical production, academic research, and clinical diagnostics.

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19047

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global chromatography reagent market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the chromatography reagent market, the market is segmented on the basis of type (buffers, ion pair reagents, solvents, other types), physical state of mobile phase (gas chromatography reagents, liquid chromatography reagents, super critical fluid chromatography reagents), technology (ion exchange, affinity exchange, size exclusion, hydrophobic interaction, mixed mode, other technologies), and application (pharmaceutical, food and beverages, water and environmental analysis, other applications), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube