Acetaminophen Market Poised for Strong Growth USD 15.2 Billion at 4.2% CAGR

The acetaminophen market, valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2022, is on track to achieve significant expansion with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. By the year 2033, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 15.2 billion, driven by increasing adoption and advancements in pharmaceutical formulations.

According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, the oral route of administration dominates the acetaminophen market, commanding a substantial share of 92.4% in 2022. This underscores the widespread use and efficacy of acetaminophen in oral formulations across global markets.

The widespread use of acetaminophen in the treatment of headaches, muscular aches, arthritis, backaches, toothaches, colds, and fevers is expected to fuel the market’s expansion. The market is expanding as a result of the rising incidence of these illnesses and the increased need for over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers.

Global Health Issues:

The field of pain management is intricately linked to worldwide health issues, particularly the profound effects of cancer. Given that 19.3 million people would be impacted by cancer globally in 2020, the National Cancer Institute’s finding that 20% to 50% of cancer patients experience pain highlights how important efficient analgesics are. The aging population is expected to add 21.7 million more cancer cases globally by 2030, increasing the need for trustworthy pain management treatments.

After-Opioid Epidemic Transition:

In the aftermath of the USA opioid epidemic, nations worldwide are recalibrating their approach to opioid prescribing. Governments in industrialized nations are championing the adoption of non-opioid analgesics, presenting a unique opportunity for businesses to pioneer cutting-edge non-opioid medications.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, the acetaminophen segment is projected to growt at a 4.1% CAGR through 2031.

The oral route of administration segment accounted for 92.4% of the total market share in 2021.

In terms of sales type, the OTC (over the counter) segment accounted for 91.6% of the global market share in 2021.

Sales through retail pharmacies will continue gaining traction. In 2021, the segment accounted for 28.5% of the total market share.

North America held the largest share of 33.0% of the global acetaminophen market in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue over the assessment period.

“Growing demand for self-aid and cost-effective OTC pain relievers, along with increasing usage of acetaminophen as the first line of treatment for pain management are the key factors projected to drive the market in the forthcoming years,” says the FMI analyst.

Competition Landscape:

Leading players operating in the global acetaminophen market are Abbott, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [Johnson & Johnson], Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Viatris, Procter & Gamble Company, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Perrigo Company, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Some of the leading companies of the acetaminophen market are focusing on product launch collaboration and partnership strategies for global expansion objectives, thereby, enhancing their market presence. For instance:

Johnson & Johnson, In March 2020, announced that it will be boosting up production of its flagship product Tylenol which is an over-the-counter pain killer

GlaxoSmithKline, In February 2020 was approval by the Food and Drug Administration for Advil Dual Action, with acetaminophen as an over-the-counter (OTC) product for pain relief.

Key Companies Profiled:

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Cardinal Health Inc.

Perrigo Company.

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Abbott

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Procter & Gamble Company

Key Market Segments Covered in Acetaminophen Drugs Industry Research:

By Product:

Acetaminophen

Acetaminophen with Opioids

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Others

By Sales:

OTC (Over-the-counter)

Rx (Prescription)

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

