Yashoda Hospitals, HITEC City Performs Successful Case of Lumbar Canal Stenosis Treatment

HYDERABAD, India, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Yashoda Hospitals, HITEC City, Hyderabad, proudly announces the successful treatment and discharge of Mrs. Venkata Santhamma Challa, who underwent a significant surgical procedure for lumbar canal stenosis.

Mrs. Challa, aged 62, was admitted to Yashoda Hospitals, HITEC City, Hyderabad, under the expert care of Chief Consultant, Dr. Bala Raja Sekhar Chandra Y, Sr. Consultant Neuro & Spine Surgeon. She presented with complaints of low backache radiating to the right lower limb. Following thorough assessments, including an MRI spine, she was diagnosed with L4-L5 & L5-S1 lumbar canal stenosis, necessitating surgical intervention.

On the 13th of April 2024, Mrs. Challa underwent a successful procedure involving L4-L5 Laminectomy, 14-15 Discectomy, and L4, L5, Fixation under General Anesthesia. The surgery, performed with meticulous precision, addressed her condition effectively, ensuring a smooth intra and post-operative period.

During her hospital stay, Mrs. Challa received comprehensive care, including IV antibiotics, analgesics, and other supportive therapy. Today, she is discharged in a haemodynamically stable condition, with recommendations for further medication and a scheduled follow-up appointment after one week.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful treatment and discharge of Mrs. Venkata Santhamma Challa. This case exemplifies our commitment to providing advanced and compassionate care to our patients,” said Dr. Bala Raja Sekhar Chandra Y.

Yashoda Hospitals remains dedicated to pushing boundaries in healthcare, ensuring optimal outcomes for every patient, every time.

About Yashoda Group

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare for 3 decades for people with diverse medical needs. Under astute leadership and strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a center of excellence in medicine providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment. Guided by the needs of patients and delivered by perfectly combined revolutionary technology even for rare and complex procedures, the Yashoda Group hosts medical expertise and advanced procedures by offering sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery. Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad has 4 independent hospitals in Somajiguda, Secunderabad, Malakpet, and Hitech city with 4000 beds. With a constant and relentless emphasis on quality, excellence in service, and empathy, Yashoda Group provides world-class healthcare services at affordable costs.