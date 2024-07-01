Avecina Medical Expands Urgent Care Services with New Office Now Open in Gainesville

Gainesville, United States, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Avecina Medical, a leading provider of urgent care, is proud to announce the opening of its second office in Gainesville on Newberry Road. Avecina Medical has a location in Gainesville in the Butler Plaza but wanted to serve the community further. With a commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare in the Gainesville area, Avecina Medical is poised to meet the growing demand for urgent care services with low wait times and acceptance of most insurance plans.

As a trusted name in healthcare, Avecina Medical focuses on providing timely, individualized care to people of all ages. The new office on Newberry Road further strengthens Avecina Medical’s presence in the Gainesville community, allowing more residents to access the urgent care services they need when necessary.

At Avecina Medical, patient care is paramount. The dedicated team of professionals strives to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable to all, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care in a welcoming and compassionate environment. Whether it’s urgent care for minor injuries and illnesses, Avecina Medical is committed to delivering personalized care tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

With low wait times and a focus on efficiency, Avecina Medical ensures patients receive prompt attention and timely treatment, minimizing disruptions to their daily lives. Additionally, Avecina Medical accepts most insurance plans, making quality healthcare accessible and affordable for individuals and families in the Gainesville community.

For more information about its urgent care services, visit the Avecina Medical website or call 904-547-2574.

About Avecina Medical: Avecina Medical is a leading provider of urgent care and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, committed to making quality healthcare accessible and affordable to people of all ages. Committed to efficiency, compassion, and personalized care, Avecina Medical delivers prompt attention and timely treatment for minor injuries, and illnesses. When it’s urgent, it’s Avecina!

Company: Avecina Medical

Address: 7011 W. Newberry Rd, Suite B

City: Gainesville

State: FL

Zip Code: 32605

Telephone: 904-547-2574

Fax: 904-342-4028