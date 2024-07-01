Héctor Colón Named Caldwell University Volleyball Head Coach

CALDWELL, N.J., 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Héctor Colón has been named Caldwell University Head Volleyball Coach, it was announced today by Mark A. Corino, Assistant Vice President/Director of Athletics.

Colón has been connected to the sport for more than 30 years, including coaching at club and high school through the junior college and NCAA levels. He most recently served as assistant coach at nearby Saint Elizabeth (N.J.) University since 2022 after stints at Morris Catholic High School and Union College.

“Héctor’s experience in many areas of the sport made him a very attractive candidate for the position,” said Corino. “We believe that his leadership will have an immediate and lasting impact on our volleyball program.”

Colón graduated from CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a B.S. in Criminal Justice. In addition to his vast coaching work, he has served as a journalist in the sport, featuring clubs, players, coaches and schools in many articles and photographs.

His work in coaching took off with a role at VB Rags Academy in Randolph, N.J., in 2013, where he has gained experience in mentoring players in both indoor and beach volleyball. In August 2021, he assisted at a beach clinic led by AVP legends Mike and Patty Dodd.

This past season, Colón helped Saint Elizabeth’s reach the playoffs for just the third time in the program’s history, while the team recorded cumulative GPAs of 3.22 and 3.64 during his tenure.

The Cranford, N.J. resident and Union, N.J. native also serves as a consulting coach at Generation Next Volleyball, where he develops practice and development plans for the club.

“I look forward to the challenge of coaching at this level,” said Colón. “I believe in creating a positive space and if you do it right, success will come.”

About Caldwell University

Caldwell University is a four-year Catholic university in the Dominican tradition, founded in 1939 by the Sisters of St. Dominic of Caldwell, New Jersey, voted one of the most beautiful downtown communities in New Jersey and the state’s #1 Small College Town. Caldwell is one of the most affordable private universities in New Jersey and was named among the top 100 Best Regional Universities in the North by U.S. News & World Report for 2024.

Approximately 2,000 students are enrolled each year, with nearly 25% residing in one of three residence halls, many of whom compete on one of Caldwell’s 16 NCAA Division II or intercollegiate teams, including the emerging sports of acrobatics & tumbling and sprint football.

Caldwell is a United States Department of Education-designated Hispanic Serving Institution.

The University offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral academic programs including Art Therapy, Esports Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics, Nursing, and Applied Behavior Analysis along with many traditional majors and programs. The undergraduate core curriculum emphasizes the liberal arts and sciences with a mission to educate students to become citizens who pursue truth and contribute to a just society. Core values of respect, integrity, community and excellence define the Caldwell experience. Learn more at https://www.caldwell.edu/ .

About Caldwell University Athletics

Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellCougars) sponsors 14 sports at the NCAA Division II level, including: baseball, women’s and men’s basketball, bowling, women’s and men’s cross country, women’s and men’s lacrosse, women’s and men’s soccer, softball, women’s and men’s track and field, and volleyball; plus acrobatics & tumbling, sprint football and esports. The Department is committed to providing a quality academic and athletic experience in order to meet the diverse needs of its student-athletes.