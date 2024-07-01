Aussie Bargain Car Rentals Offers Two-Berth Campervan And Motorhome Hire On The Sunshine Coast

Marcoola, Queensland, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Aussie Bargain Car Rentals announced their offering of two-berth campervans and motorhomes for hire on the Sunshine Coast. Locals and tourists looking for a weekend getaway or eager to explore the stunning landscapes of Queensland with their family or friends now have the perfect vehicle for hire to embark on an unforgettable journey.

Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the Toyota two-berth campervan is equipped with everything a group of people needs for a memorable road trip. From cosy sleeping quarters to a fully functional kitchenette, each feature is meticulously crafted to enhance the travel experience. A family can cruise along the scenic coastline, stopping at pristine beaches and camping under the stars – all within the comfort of a mobile oasis.

“At Aussie Bargain Car Rentals, we believe that exploring the great outdoors shouldn’t break the bank,” says Ken Holdaway, owner of Aussie Bargain Car Rentals. “Our motorhomes and two-berth campervans for hire on the Sunshine Coast allow travellers to experience the freedom of the open road without compromising on quality or affordability.”

The two-berth campervan has an internal water tank, LPG stove, microwave, and a dual battery system for extended off-grid adventures. With ample storage space for camping essentials and a quality pull-out side awning for shade and protection, travellers have everything they need for the ultimate outdoor getaway.

Aussie Bargain Car Rentals’ fleet also includes the versatile Toyota Hiace hi-top campervan, offering twin beds and additional space for those seeking extra comfort during their travels. With multiple sizes and models of cars, SUVs, and campers to choose from, the car hire company ensures there’s a perfect fit for every adventure seeker.

Booking the perfect adventure van is easy. Visit the website to request a quote or book today.

About Aussie Bargain Car Rentals

Aussie Bargain Car Rentals is a family-owned and operated car rental business that has been continuously operating since 2005. They offer bargain-priced car rentals without compromising on cleanliness, quality, or safety. Located right beside the Sunshine Coast Airport, the company has gained loyal customers who swear by the quality of their fleet of cars for hire and services.

Contact Information

Ken Holdaway

Owner

Aussie Bargain Car Rentals

8 Cessna Street,

Marcoola, Queensland 4564, Australia

(07) 5450 5090

sunshineairport@aussiebargain.com.au

https://www.aussiebargain.com.au/