Agragami Media House – Maa Bharath TV Announces the Imminent Launch of 24×7 News Broadcasting Channel Across South India

Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Maa Bharath TV, an innovative digital news platform, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its 24×7 news broadcasting channel. This new channel will be available on major digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and more, providing comprehensive coverage across the South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. The channel will cater to audiences in four languages, ensuring widespread reach and engagement.

Key Features of Maa Bharath TV’s New Channel:

Offering localized news services for more relevant and community-focused content. Wide Range of Segments: Covering News, Entertainment, Sports, Politics, Movies, Crime, Devotional content, Life, Health, Business, as well as National and International news.

Featuring new product launches, including multinational company products, aimed at consumers in South India. Real Estate Ventures: Providing updates and insights on DTCP and HMDA layouts, construction projects, villas, and farmland opportunities.

GVR Chowdary, the Chairman of Agragami Group of Industries & Companies, and Maa Bharath TV, shared his enthusiasm about the launch: “Our mission is to bring high-quality, diverse content to the people of South India. By leveraging digital platforms, we can reach a broader audience and provide them with timely, relevant news and information.”

About Maa Bharath TV:

Based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, Maa Bharath TV is dedicated to delivering top-notch digital news content across South India. The platform aims to address the diverse linguistic and regional needs of its audience, offering high-quality programming in multiple segments to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Stay tuned for more updates and the official launch date. Maa Bharath TV is set to revolutionize the digital news landscape in South India.