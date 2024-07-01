Offline Summer Camp for Kids in Belapur, Mumbai: Make this Summer Funtastic!

Belapur, Mumbai, India, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Delighted Champs, a multi-disciplinary learning platform, is thrilled to announce an exciting Offline Summer Camp for kids in Belapur, Mumbai. This camp promises a summer full of fun, learning, and unforgettable memories.

Why Choose Our Summer Camp?

Our camp is designed to provide a perfect blend of fun and learning, ensuring every child has a memorable and enriching summer. We have carefully curated a variety of activities that cater to all interests and help in the holistic development of your child.

Activities to Spark Joy and Creativity

Drawing: Let your imagination run wild in our drawing sessions, perfect for kids to express their creativity.

Arts and Crafts: Engage in fun and hands-on arts and crafts activities, from painting to creating unique crafts.

Dance: Enjoy various dance styles in our dance classes, designed to be fun while keeping kids active.

Storytelling: Enter magical worlds with our captivating storytelling sessions, enhancing listening skills and igniting a love for reading.

Building Confidence and Healthy Habits

Yoga: Start the day with refreshing yoga sessions that keep kids healthy and energized, introducing mindfulness and physical fitness.

Confidence Class: Boost your child’s self-esteem with specially designed confidence classes, empowering them with the self-belief they need to succeed.

Group Discussion: Enhance critical thinking and public speaking skills through interactive group discussions, helping kids express their ideas clearly and confidently.

Fun and Games Galore

Games: Enjoy classic outdoor games and new, exciting ones, promoting teamwork and physical activity.

Fireless Cooking: Discover the joy of cooking with safe and exciting fireless cooking sessions, where kids learn new recipes and the basics of healthy eating without a stove.

Drawing Competition: Showcase creative skills in a friendly drawing competition, offering a bit of friendly rivalry.

Details of Summer Camp:

Age Group: Children between the ages of 4 to 8 years

Timing: 4 P.M. to 6 P.M., 5 Days a week (Monday to Friday)

Duration: From 13th May 2024 till 28th May 2024

Donation: 1% of the enrollment amount will be donated to NGOs

Make Lifelong Friends

Our camp is more than just activities; it’s about building friendships and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Kids will have the opportunity to meet new friends, learn to work as a team, and create bonds that go beyond the summer.

Don’t Miss Out – Register Now!

Spaces are limited, and you won’t want to miss out on this unforgettable summer adventure. Plus, take advantage of our Early Bird Discount to secure your spot at a reduced rate.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us at the Belapur Summer Camp and let’s make this summer an adventure to remember!

For more information and to register, contact or WhatsApp us at +91 7987764868

See you at camp!

About Delighted Champs

Delighted Champs is a multi-disciplinary learning platform offering more than just online classes. We provide live online classes, expert chat sessions, video tutorials, downloadable lesson plans, and more. Our courses include drawing, offline abacus, online Vedic math, and much more. We believe every child is special and has the potential to achieve greatness, and we are dedicated to helping them realize their dreams in a safe and secure environment.

Media Contact

India : +91 79-8776-4868

info＠delightedchamps.com

Flat 102, A-wing, Kukreja Estate, Plot 36, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400614