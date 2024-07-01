Focused Ultrasound System Market Set to Boom: USD 13.28 Billion by 2033, With a CAGR of 6.1% | FMI Report

The medical field is experiencing a wave of innovation toward minimally invasive procedures, and the Focused Ultrasound System Market is riding the crest! A recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market research firm, predicts the market will reach a staggering US$13.28 billion by 2033. This translates to a disruptive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033. This surge follows a strong performance in 2023, with the market already valued at US$7.35 billion, a significant jump from US$7.01 billion in 2022.

Focused Ultrasound System Market: Overview

The Global Focused Ultrasound System Industry is majorly driven by increasing patient compliance with non-invasive treatment procedures. By technology, the focused ultrasound system market is expected to be dominated by the MR-guided focused ultrasound system segment due to its high efficiency as compared to others. By application, the Global Focused Ultrasound System Industry is expected to be dominated by the oncology segment due to a high number of procedures. By end users, the Global Focused Ultrasound System Industry is expected to be dominated by the hospital segment due to high patient footfall for the treatment.

Focused Ultrasound System Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The Global Focused Ultrasound System Industry is majorly driven by the non-invasive and site-specific nature of the treatment of various diseases without affecting the surrounding tissues. The treatment with a focused ultrasound system requires around 2 to 4 hours only without the need for analgesia which in turn further increases patient compliance and ease of treatment procedure fueling the growth of the market.

The reduced time or no time of inpatient stay after treatment with a focused ultrasound system further decreases the economic burden of treatment and increases the traction of market growth. By coupling the ultrasound with an MRI scanner healthcare professionals can actually see the real-time visuals of tissues to be treated hence improving preciseness as well as therapeutic outcome. An increasing number of clinical trials and increasing spending on research and development by the focused ultrasound system manufacturing companies are further expected to drive the growth of the Global Focused Ultrasound System Industry. The performance evaluation of the focused ultrasound system for the treatment of different diseases is further expected to drive the growth of the Global Focused Ultrasound System Industry shortly. Whereas, low product penetration in middle and low-income countries may hamper the potential growth prospect of the focused ultrasound system market.

Focused Ultrasound System Market: Regional Outlook

The global market is expected to be North America due to high product penetration and a high number of procedures. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative focused ultrasound system market due to higher patient preference for non-invasive treatment. Latin America’s Global Focused Ultrasound System Industry is expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing number of procedures using focused ultrasound systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing focused ultrasound system market due to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India and China. The Middle East and Africa are expected to be the least lucrative Global Focused Ultrasound System Industry due to low product penetration and lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in the majority of the region.

Focused Ultrasound System Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the global market are: ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd., INSIGHTEC Ltd., Sonacare Medical, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Ltd., Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., FUS Instruments, MEDSONIC LTD, Mirabilis Medical, Inc., EDAP, and others

Focused Ultrasound System Market: Segmentation

By technology

MR-Guided

By application

Oncology

Neurosurgery

Urology

Cosmetics

Other

By end user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Laboratories

