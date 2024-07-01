Global Injection Pen Market to Exceed a Valuation of USD 85.8 Billion by the end of 2033

The global injection pen market is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market by registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2033. The global market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 85.8 billion by the end of 2033, up from the USD 40.7 billion that was recorded for 2022. As per the historical analysis, Future Market Insights registered a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022 and reached a market value of USD 43.4 Billion in 2023. Due to a significant rise in the incidence of needle sticks, there is a greater demand for injection pens over conventional vial and needle procedures, which is encouraging the market to grow.

Surging numbers of chronic diseases, favorable reimbursement, and support from the government are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, a growing number of regulatory approvals and technological advancements in the injectable pens market are predicted to augment growth in the market. Diabetes is considered the primary cause of death all over the world. As a result, the market for injection pens is being driven by the rising number of diabetic patients of all ages around the world as well as the ease of use and accuracy of insulin doses. As per the estimations by World Health Organization, injection pens are considered the ideal option as chronic conditions require frequent medication administration.

Injection pens have drastically replaced other delivery methods for injectable medications as the primary standard. Their popularity has surged significantly as a result of their convenience and ability to be administered directly by the patient without a medical professional’s assistance. Technological developments comprise a cap for insulin pens with a sensor to monitor pen usage temperature. The insulin pen adaptor has a capability that can scan an object and determine the amount of insulin present. The affordable pricing of injection pens makes them more accessible to people of all ages and geographies. Most injectable pens fall into two categories, reusable injection pens or disposable injection pens. A large number of patients prefer using prefilled injectable pens, which are disposable, to administer medications because of their convenience.

Key Takeaways:

The growing geriatric population worldwide is anticipated to create robust growth opportunities for the injection pen market across the projection period. With aging, a rapid decrease in overall immunity is visible, resulting in several health issues in individuals including chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

According to the estimations conducted by the World Health Organization, it estimated that around 80% of older people would reside in low-and-middle-income nations. The population is aging considerably more quickly over the past few years.

In 2020, there were more individuals over the age of 60 than under five-year-old. The number of individuals over 60 in the world will increase from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050.

The global injection pen market is expanding as a result of rising healthcare expenditure and increased public awareness of the availability of novel and convenient injection pens. In addition to that, increased prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and autoimmune diseases. The International Agency for Research on Cancer stated that there were about more than 19.3 million cancer cases and 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The injection pen market is known as a highly competitive market and consists of numerous established companies. To increase their position in the market, key players have been adopting methods such as product launches and certification/ product approvals for a new products.

Recent Market Developments:

In Nov 2020, the launch of the InPen coupled with real-time1 Guardian Connect CGM data was announced by Medtronic plc.

In April 2020, Dupixent, a novel prefilled pen from Sanofi that treats patients with atopic dermatitis, chronic rhinosinusitis, and asthma at home, received FDA approval in the U.S.

Key Companies Profiled:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Medtronic plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Owen Mumford Ltd

Ypsomed AG

Terumo Medical Corporation

Braun Medical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Injection Pen Industry Research:

By Product:

Disposable Injection Pens

Reusable Injection Pens

By Indication:

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Cancer

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

