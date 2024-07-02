Emission Control Catalyst Market Set to Surge: Projected to Hit USD 31707.5 million by 2034 with 8.5% CAGR

According to ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global emission control catalyst market is projected to rise at above 8.5% CAGR, surpassing the market valuation of USD 31707.5 million during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Expansion of the automotive industry, coupled with implementation of stringent government regulations regarding toxic gas emissions from vehicles and industries, is bolstering the demand for emission control catalysts.

Increasing adoption of energy and fuel-efficient vehicles in developed regions such as the US, Germany and the UK will further boost the market growth in the upcoming decade.

The rising demand for lightweight passenger vehicles in developing regions such as China, Japan, India and Brazil will provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers operating in the market.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Emission Control Catalyst Market Study

Palladium-based catalyst will dominate the product segment throughout the forecast period.

Demand in mobile equipment is anticipated to rise at a higher pace.

The U.S. will showcase high demand for emission control systems due to rising automobile sales.

The U.K. will emerge as a leading emission control catalyst market owing to implementation of stringent regulations and the presence of leading players.

Rising population and increasing adoption of new-energy vehicles across the country will bolster sales in China.

South Korea and Japan will account for approximately 7.50% of the total market share.

“Growing consumer preference towards energy-efficient vehicles, coupled with stringent government regulation regarding emissions will fuel the growth,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Johnson Matthey, BASF SE, Haldor topsoe, Umicore, Corning Inc., Clariant AG, Zeolyst International, Heraeus Holding, Solvay SA, Cormetech, NGK Insulators Ltd., Aristo Global, Nett Technologies Inc. are some key players operating in the emission control catalyst market.

As per FMI’s analysis, key players are focusing on thorough research and development to enhance and expand their product portfolio.

Major players are also establishing tie-ups and targeting mergers and acquisitions with regional players for the expansion of their company, along with innovations in design and efficiency of their product range. For instance

In March 2019, Johnson Matthey launched a newly developed automatically regenerating Active DPF diesel particulate filter (DPF) system for stationary diesel engines, adding to the company’s robust portfolio.

In December 2018, the BASF SE opened a new site in Pudong, Shanghai, China for the product of its mobile emission catalysts, expanding the facility by more than 30,000 square meter to support the increased production.

Emission Control Catalyst Market by Category

By Product Type

Diesel Based Emission Catalyst

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Selective Catalytic Reduction Catalyst (SCR)

Catalyzed Soot Filter/ Diesel Particulate Filter

Ammonia Oxidation Catalyst (AMX)

NOx Adsorbers

Gasoline Based Emission Catalyst

Palladium based catalyst

Rhodium based catalyst

Platinum based catalyst

By Application

Mobile Equipment

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Off-Road Vehicles

Passenger Cars & Light Duty Vehicles

Motorcycles, Scooters and Three Wheelers

Gardening Equipment

Stationary Equipment

Industrial Engines

Generators

Off-Road Equipment

By End Use

OEM

Retrofit

By Pollutant Type

Nox

CO

Hydrocarbons or Volatile Organic Compounds –

(HC/VOC)

HAPs

DPM (Diesel Particulate Matter)

NH3 (Ammonia)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Japan

India

South East Asia Pacific

MEA

