System Integration: The Key to Cost-Effective and Energy-Saving Production

System Integration Market Growth & Trends

The global system integration market size is expected to reach USD 955.21 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030 according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc., The rising consumer inclination towards low-cost and energy-efficient production processes, cloud computing, and virtualization is the key market factor driving the system integration market growth. Automation technologies such as additive manufacturing (3D printing) and robotics possess the ability to transform work patterns in emerging and developed economies, creating robust market opportunities. Furthermore, rising demand for automation technologies has accelerated the modernization of production facilities in several end-use industries, propelling the system integration market expansion

The growing cloud computing adoption and significant advancements in virtual technologies are expected to boost the adoption of system integration solutions. The innovation developments in the system integration market, such as clinical integration, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB), and Cyber-Physical System (CPS), is anticipated to create robust opportunities in the industry. For instance, in March 2022, NetApp, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. jointly developed FlexPod XCS, an automation platform in its existing hybrid cloud service FlexPod. With this platform, companies from the retail, BFSI, and IT sectors were able to develop integrated platforms for customer-centric solutions such as ordering, billing, and support.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the System Integration Market

Several industry players are adopting various business strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to improve their position in the system integration market. Various market players are focusing on improving their big data analytics services to enhance their brand identity and share in the global system integration market. For instance, in November 2022, Accenture plc acquired ALBERT, a big data & A.I. solution provider, for an undisclosed amount to improve its big data analytics technology-integrated system integration offerings. The need for an optimized and comprehensive big data platform is driving the demand for system integration to quickly perform complex analytics on big data while maintaining cost efficiencies.

System Integration Market Report Highlights

The infrastructure integration segment accounted for a market share of over 36% in 2022. Infrastructure integration is estimated to witness healthy growth over the next few years, ascribing to the rising need to provide a unified IT infrastructure that is resilient, agile, and secure while keeping a close eye on costs.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment held a market share of over 19% in 2022.

North America held a market share of over 35% in 2022, owing to the rising use of IoT in industrial automation and the growing adoption of cloud-based services among large organizations.

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Powertrain, Electronics), By Adhesive Chemistry, By Backing Material, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Robotaxi Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Propulsion (Electric, Fuel Cell), By Application (Goods Transportation, Passenger Transportation), By Component (Camera, RADAR, LiDAR), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 To 2030

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database