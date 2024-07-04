Tide Dental Orthodontics Unveils Innovative Thrive Dental Plan

Corpus Christi, Texas, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Tide Dental Orthodontics, a leading provider of dental care, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary Thrive Dental Plan, a membership program designed to make high-quality dental care more affordable and accessible.

“We understand that dental costs can be a burden for many families,” says Dr. Joel Khoo, dentist of Tide Dental Orthodontics. “The Thrive Dental Plan offers a convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional dental insurance, providing significant savings on a wide range of dental services.”

The Thrive Dental Plan boasts several benefits for members, including:

Low Annual Fee: Starting at just $99 per year, the Thrive Dental Plan is significantly more affordable than most traditional dental insurance plans.

Instant Savings: Members enjoy immediate discounts on a variety of dental procedures, including exams, X-rays, cleanings, fillings, and more.

No Deductibles or Co-Pays: Unlike traditional insurance, the Thrive Dental Plan eliminates the need for deductibles and co-pays, making budgeting for dental care easier.

Family Plans Available: The Thrive Dental Plan offers flexible options to cover the whole family at an attractive price.

“The Thrive Dental Plan is a perfect solution for individuals and families who are looking for a more predictable and affordable way to maintain their oral health,” says Dr. Joel Khoo. “We are confident that this innovative program will help more people achieve the healthy smile they deserve.”

About Tide Dental Orthodontics

Tide Dental Orthodontics is a leading provider of dental care, with a commitment to offering high-quality and affordable services. The Thrive Dental Plan is part of this commitment, making dental care accessible to a wider range of patients.

Contact Information

Dr. Joel Khoo

Dentist

Tide Dental Orthodontics & Dental Implants

mytidedental@gmail.com

+1 361-600-4847