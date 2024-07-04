OpenCV Face Recognition App Launched

Singapore, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Seventh Sense AI is thrilled to announce the launch of the OpenCV Face Recognition Mobile App, now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This cutting-edge application brings world-class face recognition technology right to your fingertips, providing unparalleled security and ease of use.

Download on the App Store: [https://apps.apple.com/us/app/opencv-face-recognition/id6476252820]

Get it on Google Play: [https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.seventhsense.opencvfr]

Register for a Free Account: https://developer.opencv.fr/

To experience the full capabilities of the OpenCV Face Recognition APIs and Apps.

OpenCV Webinar Replay: https://www.youtube.com/live/sV5wzSJtCvg

Discover the features and benefits of our new app by watching our detailed webinar, now available on YouTube. Gain insights from our Co-founder & CTO, Varun Chatterji, Product owner, Fu Yi, and AI engineer, Florian K, as they demonstrate the app’s capabilities and share the journey of its development.

Why Choose OpenCV Face Recognition Mobile App?

– Ease of Use: Designed for users without coding experience, our app allows you to conduct advanced face recognition by simply clicking a few buttons.

– Demo and POC: Ideal for demonstrating face recognition technology to stakeholders, reducing the Proof of Concept (POC) timeline significantly.

– Simplified Enrollment: Streamlines the person enrollment process based on direct customer feedback, making it easier than ever to manage and verify identities.Key Features:

1. Face Search: Quickly identify individuals in group photos with high accuracy.

2. Liveness Detection: Ensure that the face being recognized is real and present at the moment, protecting against fraud.

3. eKYC: Enhance your security measures with easy-to-use electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) capabilities.

Our technology is already making a difference in various sectors:

1. Construction Sites: Effective attendance checking even under tough conditions like poor lighting and hard helmets.

2. HR management: Reliable face recognition for attendance and verification in remote areas.

3. eKYC: Ensures face verification and liveness to enhance security measures.

4. Accessibility: Assists individuals with face blindness in recognizing people like neighbors and during events.

About Seventh Sense AI

Seventh Sense AI is a deep-tech AI company specializing in Face Recognition (FR) and Edge-AI technology. Our solutions empower businesses with advanced AI capabilities, ensuring secure, efficient, and reliable operations.

Learn More: Seventh Sense AI Website