Get Quick Confirmation of the Medical Transfer Arranged by Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, India, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to shifting critically ill patients to a medical facility in another city or country, you must have a team of experienced medical professionals on hand to contribute to the safety and comfort of the patients all along the journey. To organize discomfort-free medical transportation for a patient you need to get in touch with the helpline number of Vedanta Air Ambulance which delivers Air Ambulance in Bhubaneswar without causing difficulties, unevenness, or trouble on the way to the selected destination.

We look after hospital admissions as well as we know how significant and tough it is to find an appropriate healthcare facility in an absolutely stranger city or country. We also look after the documentation process arranging visas and other necessary paperwork. At Air Ambulance Service in Bhubaneswar, you will enjoy the efficiency of a highly customized aircraft interior similar to that of a hospital bed that ensures the journey to the healthcare facility becomes smooth and trouble-free.

Get Smooth and Risk-Free Medical Service Offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Bangalore

Any risk implied at the time of medical transport is tackled effectively by the team at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Bangalore which handles the logistics of air evacuation services in a patient-friendly manner. We operate seamlessly and cause no fatalities while shifting critical patients from one destination to the other. We deploy intensive care-facilitated air ambulances to provide hospital-grade care to critically ill or injured patients and ensure the level of medical treatment is similar to that expected in a tertiary care centre.

At an event, a family with a cardiac patient contacted us to arrange an Air Ambulance in Bangalore so that he would get transferred to another appropriate medical centre for treatment regarding his underlying heart ailments. As the patient was a geriatric 75 years old male we didn’t want to take any risk about his underlying condition and arranged everything specifically. We made sure the air ambulance was thoroughly sanitized before loading the patient inside and the necessary medical equipment like oxygen cylinders, transport ventilators, cardiac monitors, defibrillators, and other essential devices were pre-installed to make the journey trouble-free. With our combined efforts we managed to deliver a successful and safe air evacuation mission to the patient!