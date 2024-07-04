Douglas Hall Kennels LTD: Your Trusted Source for Beagle Puppies in the UK

Douglas Hall Kennels LTD, a reputable dog breeder with years of expertise, proudly offers high-quality Beagle puppies for sale across the UK. Nestled in the heart of Lancashire, the kennel has established itself as the go-to destination for families and individuals looking to add a furry friend to their home.

Burnley, UK, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Established with a passion for dogs and a commitment to excellence, Douglas Hall Kennels LTD has been serving the community with top-notch Beagle puppies for sale in Manchester and beyond. Their dedication to breeding healthy, happy puppies ensures that every pup finds a loving home. With an emphasis on responsible breeding and care, they have built a sterling reputation that sets them apart in the industry.

“Our mission is simple: to provide loving families with wonderful Beagle puppies that bring joy and companionship,” said a spokesperson for Douglas Hall Kennels LTD. “We’re not just breeders; we’re dog lovers who take great pride in what we do. Each of our puppies is raised with the utmost care and attention, ensuring they’re well-socialized and ready for their new homes.”

Customers can visit the kennel to meet the puppies and experience the warm, welcoming environment that Douglas Hall Kennels LTD is known for. The team is always on hand to offer guidance and support, from selecting the right puppy to providing advice on training and care.

For those searching for a “puppy for sale near me”, Douglas Hall Kennels LTD is the ideal choice. Their comprehensive services and unwavering commitment to quality make them the top destination for Beagle enthusiasts across the UK.

About Douglas Hall Kennels LTD

Douglas Hall Kennels LTD is a leading dog breeder located in Lancashire, UK. Specialising in Beagle puppies, the kennel is dedicated to breeding healthy, well-socialized dogs that make perfect family pets. With years of experience and a deep love for dogs, Douglas Hall Kennels LTD is the trusted name for anyone looking to find their next furry family member.

For more information, visit Douglas Hall Kennels LTD.

Media Contact:

Douglas Hall Kennels

+44 1282 694461

douglashallkennels@hotmail.co.uk