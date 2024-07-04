Sharp Fluidics’ Operative Armour Redefines Surgical Safety

Hayward, California, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Sharp Fluidics’ Operative Armour features an innovative suite of safety-engineered devices that revolutionize surgical practices and elevate patient safety to unprecedented heights. At the forefront of this innovative lineup is the Operative Armour needle trap, a pioneering solution that empowers clinicians to securely close surgical incisions without assistance, reducing the risk of accidental needlesticks.

The needle trap’s versatility is underscored by its compatibility with various mounting options, including direct attachment to the drape, wrist straps, or ergonomic forearm barriers. This flexibility ensures seamless integration with any brand suture pack, enhancing convenience and efficiency in surgical procedures.

Complementing the needle trap is the Operative Armour barrier kit, designed to streamline surgical closure while optimizing clinician visibility in the surgical field. This comprehensive kit not only incorporates the benefits of the needle trap but also offers ergonomic placement to facilitate swift and precise needle dispensing, thereby reducing surgical closure time and enhancing overall efficiency in the operating room.

For more information about Operative Armour and other cutting-edge solutions, visit the Sharp Fluidics website or call 650-397-2790

About Sharp Fluidics: Sharp Fluidics is a leading provider of innovative medical devices and solutions aimed at optimizing surgical practices and improving patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to safety, efficiency, and excellence, the company is dedicated to driving advancements in healthcare through pioneering technology and unparalleled expertise.

