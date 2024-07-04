RDM Industrial Products, Inc. is a reliable provider of laboratory and industrial furniture.

Conroe, Texas, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Amidst the dynamic evolution of global industrial and manufacturing sectors, an increasing demand for continuous innovation has emerged. In the competitive market, companies seek innovative technologies that not only confer a competitive edge but also ensure reliability. Amidst numerous brands and manufacturers, the choice can be overwhelming. Fortunately, RDM Industrial Products, Inc. offers a resolution by blending reliability and quality seamlessly.

Introduction to RDM Industrial Products, Inc.

Renowned and respected, RDM Industrial Products, Inc. stands as a leading supplier and manufacturer of industrial and laboratory furniture. Since its establishment in 1977, the company has dedicated over four decades to delivering top-notch furniture products and services to diverse commercial industries, including electronics, healthcare, and biotechnology.

With a history dating back to its establishment in 1977 and subsequent incorporation in 1980, RDM boasts over 45 years of experience.

In its role as a distributor, RDM complements its manufactured products with peripheral items such as laboratory and cleanroom seating, storage cabinets, file cabinets, wire shelving, carts, ESD static control products, and various ergonomic solutions like footrests, keyboard holders, flat-screen monitor stands, and CRT monitor stands.

Product Portfolio of RDM Industrial Products, Inc.

RDM presents an extensive range of products tailored for use in various commercial industries:

Carts and Mobile Tables: Created with high-grade materials, RDM's carts and mobile tables ensure durability and longevity. Designs include cleanroom carts, adjustable-height cantilevered shelf carts, and vertical storage carts.

Tables and Workstations: RDM manufactures durable tables and workstations using seasoned wood and stainless steel. Options include adjustable tables, custom industrial work tables, smooth-surfaced light tables, and chemical-resistant tables.

Stainless Steel Furnishings: Recognised for high-quality stainless steel furnishings suitable for diverse environmental conditions. Finishes include brushed, electro-polished, and 2B smooth.

Cabinets and Counters: RDM provides custom cabinets and counters to meet specific client needs. Options range from locket cabinets and printed circuit board storage cabinets to reception counters and advanced cabinet furniture systems.

RDM provides custom cabinets and counters to meet specific client needs. Options range from locket cabinets and printed circuit board storage cabinets to reception counters and advanced cabinet furniture systems. Laboratory Furnishings: Ensuring safety and productivity, RDM’s laboratory furnishings include fume hoods, accessories, tables, custom lab carts, laminar flow workstations, and ESD static control workstations.

Additionally, RDM both manufactures and distributes various products, showcasing expertise in creating school tables, work benches, HEPA stations, lift tables, industrial carts, ergonomic tables, and plastic laminated furniture. The company also distributes products from renowned brands such as Presto Lifts, APW, Static Solutions, Akro-Mils, and Quantum.

Specialising in timely nationwide shipping of high-grade furniture products, RDM Industrial Products, Inc. prioritises delivering the best quality and service.