Poulos & Coates: Leading the Fight Against Nursing Malpractice in New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Poulos & Coates, a distinguished firm of trial lawyers, announces its unwavering commitment to representing victims of nursing malpractice and their families across New Mexico. While most nurses treat patients to the best of their abilities, some are negligent. When a patient is the victim of medical negligence, they might hire a nursing malpractice lawyer. With over 70 years of combined experience in medical negligence litigation, Poulos & Coates has established itself as a formidable advocate for those impacted by nursing errors and medical malpractice.

As the only law firm in New Mexico specializing exclusively in medical malpractice litigation, Poulos & Coates boasts a unique advantage: a dedicated team that includes a doctor and two nurses on staff. This exceptional expertise allows the firm to offer unparalleled insight into the medical complexities of each case, ensuring clients receive the most informed and effective representation available.

“We understand the profound impact that nursing malpractice can have on individuals and their families,” said Greig Coates, Owner of Poulos & Coates. “Our team’s medical background, coupled with our extensive courtroom experience, equips us to navigate the legal process adeptly and secure the justice our clients deserve.”

Over the decades, Poulos & Coates has secured more than $300 million in gross recoveries for their clients through both verdicts and settlements. This remarkable achievement underscores their dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes for those who have suffered due to medical negligence. The firm’s award-winning attorneys are recognized not only for their legal acumen but also for their compassionate approach to client care. They are committed to guiding clients through the often daunting legal landscape with personalized attention and unwavering support. Every case is handled with the utmost dedication to ensure that clients and their families feel supported and confident throughout the legal process.

“Our commitment is to take care of our clients and their families, ensuring we deliver the best representation possible,” added Greig Coates. “We are the legal champions you want in your corner, dedicated to fighting for the rights and well-being of our clients.”

Individuals and families affected by nursing malpractice are encouraged to take the first step towards justice by scheduling a no-charge consultation with Poulos & Coates. During this consultation, potential clients can discuss their case with an expert and learn more about the legal options available to them. For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Poulos & Coates today.