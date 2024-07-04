Cutting-Edge Air Purifier Advancements Enhancing Indoor Living Experiences Worldwide

The global air purifier market size is expected to reach USD 25.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by increasing air pollution levels, coupled with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of air purifiers. Air purifiers assist in eliminating various health hazards caused by poor air quality by removing contaminants, including dust, smoke, and pollen. In addition, these products aid people suffering from asthma, airborne allergies, and other respiratory conditions. Thus, increasing health awareness among consumers is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Access the Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, published by Grand View Research

Lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home and work-from-home norms have boosted the demand for air purifiers in residential applications. Furthermore, the demand for air purifiers increased in healthcare and other commercial facilities amidst the pandemic owing to their ability to limit the spread of infectious diseases. New product developments and technological advancements amid the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to augment the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Aurabeat Technology Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, introduced Aurabeat AG+ Silver Ion Plasma Sterilization Air Purifier, which can eliminate more than 99.9% of COVID-19 within 30 minutes.

Wildfires and stubble burning that are increasingly found in the U.S., Australia, and India are some of the key reasons for causing air pollution. The smoke has several health implications such as eye and respiratory tract infection, lung infection, bronchitis, and heart failure. This has prompted consumers to buy air purifiers and is likely to augment the market growth over the forecast period. The pandemic provided an opportunity for companies with higher cashflows to acquire air purifier companies resulting in increased activity in the market. For instance, in November 2021, iRobot Corporation acquired Aeris Cleantec AG in a USD 72 Million all-cash deal in a bid to strengthen its portfolio of intelligent home innovation solutions.

Order Your Sample Copy of the Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Coverage Range, By Sales Channel, By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Air Purifier Market Report Highlights

The HEPA technology segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2023 owing to the high efficiency of HEPA filters in removing airborne particles as compared to other technologies, thereby augmenting its penetration in the market

The commercial application segment is expected to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2030 on account of the growing demand for air purifiers in hospitals, universities, and government facilities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

In the APAC market, Malaysia is likely to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period on account of worsening air quality due to urbanization and seasonal haze, coupled with the increasing health awareness and a growing emphasis on good indoor air quality

In September 2020, MANN+HUMMEL introduced two new high-performance room air purifiers, namely OurAir TK 850, which is suitable for filtering the air in indoor spaces of up to 70 m², and the OurAir SQ 2500, which is ideal for spaces up to 200 m².

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter