Atrial Appendage Occluder Market is expected to reach USD 8,193.0 Million by 2033 at a 23.6% Cap Rate | Considering FMI

The Atrial Appendage Occluder, devices that reduce the risk of stroke in certain patients, is experiencing explosive growth. A recent analysis projects the market to reach a staggering USD 8.193 billion by 2033, surging from a value of USD 983.5 million in 2023. This incredible growth reflects a remarkable CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 23.6% anticipated over the next decade.

The left atrial appendage (LAA), also known as the atrial appendage, is an ear-shaped pouch situated in the upper left chamber of the human heart, the left atrium. Regardless of its structure, the function of LAA is unknown. Individuals with arrhythmic cardiovascular diseases, such as atrial fibrillation, may have blood accumulation in the LAA, resulting in the production of blood clots that, if they enter the bloodstream, can cause deadly strokes.

Claim Your Report – Featuring Captivating Visuals Inside!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4049

To avoid such difficulties, in addition to oral anticoagulants, an occluder can be used to permanently block off the LAA. Atrial appendage occlusion, which includes inserting a plug into the appendage, is a potential approach for protecting patients’ cardiovascular health.

According to a recent study published in the journal Clinical Medical Insights: Cardiology, atrial fibrillation affects about 2% of the global population, with the disease’s incidence expected to rise fivefold over the next four decades, particularly in the United States due to its growing elderly population.

Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increased number of cardiovascular patients diagnosed with thromboembolism and atrial fibrillation worldwide is driving the global market for Atrial Appendage Occluders. Sedentary lifestyles and accompanying diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension have further increased demand for such devices, paving the way for market expansion.

However, the restricted usage of LAA occluders in patients at high risk of stroke and bleeding while on anticoagulant medication may limit market expansion. Furthermore, the implantation and removal of the device can result in complications such as tissue erosion, which may necessitate open-heart surgery, restricting market growth. Furthermore, unfavorable laws governing endocardial LAA closure have stifled industry expansion.

Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Overview

With only a few competitors, the global Atrial Appendage Occluder market is extremely consolidated. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 15 million strokes occur worldwide each year. In 2010, the US spent around $53.9 billion on health care services, medications, and lost work days due to a heart attack.

Ischemic strokes, which occur when blood circulation to the brain is disrupted, account for approximately 87% of all strokes. Stroke is the third leading cause of death and the leading cause of long-term disability. Atrial fibrillation is responsible for around 20% of ischemic strokes.

Click Here to Request Methodology!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-4049

Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa are the geographical segments of the Atrial Appendage Occluder Market. The North American market now leads the global industry, owing mostly to its vast elderly population.

Atrial Appendage Occluder Market: Key Players

The key players in the global Atrial Appendage Occluder Market include Appriva Medical Inc., Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, SentreHEART Inc, pfm medical ag., Occlutech, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cardia, Inc. and AtriCure, Inc.

Key Segments Profiled In The Atrial Appendage Occluder Market Survey

Type of indication:

Non-valvular Atrial Fibrillation

The procedure of positioning of the device:

Endocardial

Epicardial

End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube