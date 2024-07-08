Diamond Mine and DM Construction MGMT to Host Bike and Scooter Giveaway Event for Children in South Jamaica, Queens Community

New York, NY, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Diamond Mine, a minority-owned real estate firm revolutionizing housing solutions for families and individuals across New York, is celebrating the start of summer by hosting their annual bike and scooter giveaway for children in South Jamaica, Queens. The giveaway event will be held in partnership with DM Construction MGMT on June 1, 2024 at 11:30 am/est, and will take place at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 106-60 Union Hall Street, Jamaica, NY 11433.

Diamond Mine will be giving away 200 free bikes and scooters to the children, while supplies last. Last year’s giveaway event saw over 125 bikes and scooters given out to kids in the community during the open event. Along with the giveaway, attendees can expect light refreshments and music entertainment. This family-friendly event aims to encourage and empower children in urban communities to get active, and spend time outdoors this summer.

“We are proud to once again be hosting our bike and scooter giveaway for the children in our community,” said Nadira Taylor, Founder and CEO of Diamond Mine. “Community involvement is fundamental for success in everything, including affordable housing. Our goal with this giveaway is for children in the community to see successful business owners who look like them and come from the same place they live in, and know that they can follow and accomplish their dreams, too.”

Having a supportive community is the first step in empowering young minds. Diamond Mine strives to expand beyond real estate transactions to connect people with the resources they need to be successful in accomplishing their goals, including becoming homeowners. Through this giveaway event, Diamond Mine seeks to bolster their relationship with their community, and set a positive business example. With this involvement, Diamond Mine hopes to encourage children to get active in their community, and have confidence in their futures.

To learn more, visit https://www.diamondminere.com.

About Diamond Mine

Founded in 2016 by Nadira Taylor, Diamond Mine is a minority-owned real estate firm revolutionizing housing solutions for families and individuals across New York that epitomizes innovation, community development, and the advancement of generational wealth. Based in New York, Diamond Mine has set a benchmark for excellence in the real estate sector. It offers opportunities for families and individuals seeking affordable housing while helping create job opportunities and build generational wealth for its employees and independent contractors. To learn more, visit www.diamondminere.com or follow on Instagram and LinkedIn.

