Future Electronics Webinar Explores NXP Semiconductor’s Latest MCX Portfolio

London, England, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, was pleased to host an exclusive webinar showcasing NXP Semiconductors’ latest MCX Portfolio. The webinar took place on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST.

The MCX portfolio, part of the MCUXpresso Developer Experience, offered a series of products designed to revolutionize wireless sensor security technology. Specifically, the MCX A and MCX N microcontrollers were highlighted by experts from Future Electronics for their intelligent peripherals, low power consumption, and enhanced multitasking capabilities.

During the two-hour webinar, attendees gained insights into the key features and roadmap of the MCX portfolio. Experts from Future Electronics and NXP Semiconductors explored the MCX N series, focusing on its efficiency and performance advantages. Additionally, participants learned about the scalability and low-power capabilities of the MCX A microcontroller, along with its intelligent peripherals.

The webinar included live demonstrations showcasing the MCX N series in action, highlighting its machine learning capabilities at the edge. Furthermore, attendees discovered motor control solutions enabled by the MCX A microcontroller.

Future Electronics was proud to collaborate with NXP Semiconductors in presenting this informative webinar. The event provided valuable insights into the capabilities of the MCX Portfolio and its potential applications across various industries.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

