John Lim, CEO of Manor Group, Awarded Best Hospitality Investment and Development CEO 2024

SINGAPORE, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Manor Group’s Chief Executive Officer, John Lim, has been recognised as the recipient of the prestigious CEO of the Year Award 2024 for Hospitality Investment and Development by APAC Insider.

Founded in 2011, Manor Group is a Singapore-based hospitality investment and development company. Under the visionary leadership of John, Manor Group has established a formidable presence in Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan, boasting a portfolio of four hotels and providing management and consulting services to more than twenty hotels. This expansion solidifies Manor Group’s position as a prominent leader in the white-label segment within the hospitality industry. The company’s success was paved by John’s exemplary leadership, characterised by his nurturing approach towards his team, strategic planning, and industry expertise.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this distinguished award, which reaffirms our commitment to excellence in hospitality investment and development,” said John, CEO and founder of Manor Group. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team at Manor Group and our business partners. Your relentless efforts and unwavering support are the foundation of our success. We are steadfast in our commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests and clients while nurturing a positive and healthy work environment.”

The CEO of the Year Awards, presented annually by APAC Insider, celebrate visionary leaders for their vision and commitment to shaping the global economy across the Asia-Pacific region. Please visit CEO of the Year Awards 2024 to learn more about the awards.



About Manor Group

Manor Group is a Singapore-based hospitality investment and development company founded in 2011. Specialising in hospitality investment, management, and consultancy, the company has built up its diversified portfolio in Asia’s hospitality and F&B sector, and has successfully designed, developed, and refurbished award-winning luxury boutique hotels. For further insight into Manor Group’s comprehensive suite of offerings, please visit www.manor.asia and connect on social platforms for updates on the latest projects.

Media Contact:

Manor Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Kayla Phang

Hospitality Executive

contact@manor.asia

+65 6910 2413