Unlock New Opportunities in Japanese Food & Beverage at the 8th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan Ltd., Japan’s leading trade show organiser, is inviting professionals within the food and beverage (F&B) industry to join the 8th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR, taking place on June 19– 21 at Tokyo Big Sight. This biannual event offers a unique platform for international buyers to connect directly with a vast network of Japanese F&B suppliers.

A World-Class Hub for Business Growth

Global food and beverage (F&B) businesses seeking to expand their offerings will greatly benefit from attending “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR. This edition promises an even more extensive showcase, gathering over 900* exhibitors and anticipating about 27,000* visitors hailing from 50 countries.

From established favourites like sake and confectionery to regional specialties, innovative processed foods, and fresh agricultural products, the show provides a diverse range of Japanese food and beverage products. This year, exhibitors from the logistics and transportation sectors will also be present, providing valuable insights and solutions for ensuring the timely and high-quality delivery of your purchases.

Maximise Your Sourcing Experience

Attendees can streamline participation with “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR’s convenient Appointment Booking Service. Through this user-friendly platform, visitors can pre-schedule meetings with exhibitors before the show, ensuring that their time at the event is productive and focused on building valuable business relationships. Over 3,000 successful connections are made through this service annually, paving the way for seamless negotiations during the event.

Become a Premium Buyer

For those looking to further upgrade their visit, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR offers a unique Premium Buyer Program. By pre-booking 10 or more appointments with exhibitors using the online Appointment Booking Service, international buyers gain access to exclusive benefits, including a JCB gift card (worth 7,000 JPY), complimentary bento box lunch for the first 200 buyers, and exclusive access to the Premium Buyer Lounge.

Cloakroom service, free drinks, Wi-Fi access, and interpreter support are provided within the Premium Buyer Lounge. These features are designed to help members make the most of their visit, facilitating focused interactions with potential partners and suppliers.

Your Gateway into Japan’s Thriving F&B Market

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect directly with Japanese F&B suppliers, discover innovative products, and learn the latest industry trends and insights. Secure your spot and become a Premium Buyer to enjoy exclusive perks, seamless networking, and an overall rewarding experience.

Concurrent Show – JFEX

The 8th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR is a cornerstone event within JAPAN INT’L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX). At JFEX, visitors can explore a comprehensive showcase of worldwide dynamic F&B industry across four specialised shows. JFEX FOOD, JFEX WINE & SPIRITS, JFEX MEAT & DAIRY and JFEX Premium.

To register and learn more about these events, visit the official websites for the 8th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR at https://bit.ly/3U2lCwL and the 4th JAPAN INT’L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO at https://bit.ly/48UxE1r.

*including concurrent shows