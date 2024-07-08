FPT INDUSTRIAL INAUGURATES ITS CUSTOMER SERVICE ACADEMY IN TURIN  

Kleinraming, Austria, 2024-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

A modern and multimedia space, dedicated to hands-on learning of all secrets for maintaining and repairing – even remotely – industrial engines, as well as e-axles and batteries. This is the new Engine Teardown Area inaugurated by FPT Industrial within the engines plant at Via Puglia, Turin.

The new 30,000 sq ft Customer Service area comprises a training center for theoretical and practical diagnostics, for both classroom-based and remote courses; a state-of-the-art diagnostics lab; and the teardown area itself, where engines and other components returning from the field are analyzed with the aid of a dedicated digital platform.

Six of the most important engines in FPT Industrial’s history are also on display in this zone, along with a series of panels summarizing over 100 years of the Brand’s evolution. FPT Industrial has chosen to use this new area not only as a training center specialized in diagnostics and repair, but also as a space which can provide a direct experience for customers, distributors and students, who will thus have the opportunity to see what it actually means to tear down, repair and reassemble high-tech products. Among the activities on offer are quality control for the new XC13, FPT Industrial’s first single-base multi-fuel engine; the assembly of one of the products manufactured in the nearby ePowertrain Plant, the “home” of FPT Industrial’s e-axles and batteries; and finally, the remote repair of a vehicle powered by the brand. The Engine Teardown Area is a global project which involves not only the Turin plant, but also those in Sete Lagoas (Brazil), York (USA) and Pune (India). The scope of this project is, in fact, of great importance with over 300 technicians enrolled for Advanced Technical Training, more than 4,900 Advanced Training Modules delivered either face to face or online, over 28 Countries involved from Europe to Middle East and Africa and 5 levels of training to ensure smooth and effective onboarding.

“We created this area to bring together theory and practice, seamlessly and in a single location, for our training and development activities,” said Leonardo Zecchini, Head of Customer & Product Support and Digital at FPT Industrial, “creating a life-long-learning and continuous improvement pathway which must act as a quality multiplier for our Customer Service”.

