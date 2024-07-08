Auraya Showcasing Innovations in Voice Biometric Technology at Identity Week Europe 2024

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya, a leader in voice biometric technology, is thrilled to announce its participation in Identity Week Europe 2024, the world’s most significant identity technology event, scheduled for June 11th and 12th in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This landmark event convenes the brightest minds and top innovators within the identity sector to push the boundaries of what’s possible in identity management across the globe.

Meet Auraya’s Leading Experts

This year, Auraya is proud to announce a distinguished delegation to the event – Clive Busby, Director of Business Development EMEA, and Glen Parcell, Head of Technical Partner Management EMEA. These industry veterans will participate in panel discussions and engage in dialogue about the transformative potential of voice biometric technology.

“Our participation at Identity Week Europe 2024 underscores our commitment to leading the charge in enhancing identity solutions through the power of voice biometrics,” said Clive Busby. “We look forward to sharing insights and exploring new possibilities with other industry leaders to drive innovation and security in authentication processes.”

Auraya invites all attendees to connect with their team during the event to discuss the advancements in EVA Voice Biometrics.

For more information on Auraya’s participation at Identity Week Europe 2024, or to schedule a meeting with our experts, please visit Auraya’s website.

About Auraya

Auraya is a global leader in voice biometric solutions, committed to delivering secure, innovative, and reliable voice authentication capabilities for a wide range of industries. With a focus on enhancing user experience and security, Auraya continues to redefine the standards of identity verification through its cutting-edge EVA Voice Biometrics technology.