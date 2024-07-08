Technology Incubation Centre Benin Hosts Insightful Event on “Complexities of Starting and Scaling a Business

Lagos, Nigeria, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) Benin recently hosted a one-day event titled “Complexities of Starting and Scaling a Business” in its conference hall. This informative session attracted staff, incubates, post-entrepreneurs, and prospective entrepreneurs, creating a vibrant atmosphere of learning and collaboration.

Mrs. Joy Ezeobiefuna, the Centre Manager, inaugurated the event with a warm welcome to all attendees. She emphasized the Centre’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth and innovation. “Our goal is to provide entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate the challenges of starting and scaling their businesses. This event is a testament to our dedication to their success,” said Mrs. Ezeobiefuna.

The keynote address was delivered by Uanikhehi Aideloje, the Chief Scientific Officer of Technology Incubation Centre Benin. He discussed the critical importance of a robust business plan for entrepreneurs. “A well-crafted business plan is not just a document; it is the blueprint of your entrepreneurial journey. It should be bankable, and detailed, and reflect your vision and strategy. Without it, securing funding and achieving sustainable growth can be daunting,” stated Aideloje.

Uanikhehi Aideloje further elaborated on the significance of feasibility reports and business proposals. “Entrepreneurs must understand the market landscape and financial viability of their ventures. A comprehensive feasibility report can provide invaluable insights, helping to mitigate risks and identify opportunities. Business proposals, on the other hand, are your gateway to attracting investors and partners. Mastering these documents is essential for any successful entrepreneur,” he added.

During the event, Mrs. Ezeobiefuna took the opportunity to introduce the committee responsible for assessing business ideas and streamlining the admission process for prospective entrepreneurs. The committee members include Uanikhehi Aideloje, Patrick Igaga, and Beauty Egharevba. “This committee plays a crucial role in ensuring that only the most viable and promising business ideas are nurtured at our Centre. Their expertise and diligence are pivotal to our success,” she said.

The event concluded with interactive sessions, where attendees engaged with the speakers and committee members, gaining practical insights and personalized advice. The Technology Incubation Centre Benin remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and driving innovation within the region.

Technology Incubation Centre Benin

188 Sapele Road, Benin City

Email: info@ticbenin.ng

About Technology Incubation Centre Benin

The Technology Incubation Centre Benin, established under the National Board for Technology Incubation, aims to support and nurture new and emerging businesses. Through a range of services, including mentorship, access to funding, and advanced technological infrastructure, TIC Benin is dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.