Prevent Summer Learning Loss: Free Reading and Math Programs for Edison, Piscataway and near by Area Students

Piscataway, NJ, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — PALS Learning Center is delighted to offer Free Summer Reading and Math Programs aimed at combating summer learning loss for students in grades 1 through 8. These programs are available at no cost as part of our commitment to the community’s ongoing educational recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Empowering Education This Summer

Start Date & Location : July 9 th 2024 at 1629 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ. Online participation is also available.

: July 9 2024 at 1629 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ. Online participation is also available. Programs Offered : Adventure Readers Club (Starts July 9): Enhances reading skills through exploration of various literary genres. Math Mysteries Unraveled (Starts July 10): Focuses on boosting math skills through interactive problem-solving.

Commitment to Community Education “Hema Sivakumar, Director at PALS Learning Center stated, “In response to the educational challenges our community faces post-pandemic, we’re proud to offer these enriching educational programs for free. Our goal is to equip our students with the necessary tools for academic success, in a supportive and enjoyable learning environment.”

Achievements & ImpactAt PALS Learning Center, our commitment to excellence is reflected in the outcomes of our programs:

Reading Improvement : On average, students in the Adventure Readers Club improved their reading comprehension scores by 15% over the six-week course.

: On average, students in the Adventure Readers Club improved their reading comprehension scores by 15% over the six-week course. Math Skill Enhancement: Participants in Math Mysteries Unraveled demonstrated a 20% increase in problem-solving accuracy.

These statistics demonstrate the tangible benefits of structured summer learning, which combats the “summer slide”—a phenomenon where students lose up to two months of reading and mathematical skills during the summer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What will my child learn and what are the benefits? Your child will explore new reading genres and solve math challenges through engaging activities. Participants will improve academic skills, gain confidence, and enjoy learning in a supportive environment, earning rewards and prizes.

What if my child can’t attend all six weeks? Students can join any sessions they are available for; please specify any schedule constraints during registration.

What should my child bring to the sessions? Students should bring their own writing materials, such as notebooks and pens/pencils. All other educational materials and resources will be provided.

Can my child attend both reading and math sessions? Yes, students are encouraged to enroll in both sessions to maximize their learning opportunities.

Participant Experience Jessica R., a parent from Edison, shares, “The summer program transformed my daughter’s academic skills and her enthusiasm for learning. The supportive staff at PALS Learning Center played a key role in her improved performance.”

Invitation to Surrounding Communities Students from Piscataway, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, and South Plainfield are encouraged to join. Our central location and online options offer convenient access for all families.

Enroll Now Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. For more details, contact us at 732-777-7997 or email palspiscataway@gmail.com.

About the Company

PALS Learning Center is committed to fostering an academic environment where children thrive, offering year-round educational programs in a supportive setting.

Contact Information: