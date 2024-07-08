O’Donnell & Naccarato Celebrates the Grand Opening of New Elmwood Park Zoo Animal Hospital, Welcome Center

Philadelphia, PA, United States, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a leading and employee-owned structural engineering firm headquartered in Philadelphia, celebrated the grand opening of the Elmwood Park Zoo’s brand new, 39,000 square-foot animal hospital and welcome center. The project’s completion, which coincides with the zoo’s 100-year anniversary, is part of a three-phase plan to transform the beloved Philadelphia-area landmark into a world-class zoological institution and expand its 38-acre footprint.

O&N provided structural engineering design services for the three-story building, which houses the 17,000 square-foot Frank & Paige Engro Veterinary Health Center, complete with a state-of-the-art surgical suite, diagnostic lab, indoor and outdoor recovery wards, and in-house pharmacy. The facility also includes 8,000 square feet of new administrative space above a beautifully reimagined entrance plaza featuring new ticket windows, rest areas, and gift shop.

“As a longtime supporter of the Elmwood Park Zoo, O&N is proud to contribute to this once-in-a-lifetime revitalization effort,” said Anthony Naccarato, PE, SE, Chairman and CEO of O&N. “With this incredible new facility, the Elmwood Park Zoo will continue to serve as a leading educational and cultural destination for its next 100 years.”

The building’s primary structural system utilizes composite steel-floor framing, steel braced frames, shallow foundations, and a steel-framed roof structure.

O&N worked alongside Charles Cross Architecture, which served as the lead architect on the project. Barry Isett & Associates provided mechanical, electrical and plumbing services; Apex Design served as civil engineer; Earth Engineering performed geotechnical work; and INTECH Construction served as general contractor.

O&N has provided structural engineering services for several specialty projects throughout the U.S., including the three-acre Soundscape Park & ExoStage adjacent to the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center symphony hall in Miami Beach, Florida. The firm’s other projects include a new wellness center for the Humane Society for Hamilton County in Fishers, Indiana and the production studio for Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Azamara cruise lines in North Miami, Florida.

