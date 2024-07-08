Promoting Literacy and Community Engagement in Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley, AZ, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — West USA Realty of Prescott, one of the leading real estate companies in Prescott, Arizona, proudly announces its support for local literacy through a significant book donation event. Teaming up with the esteemed Pony 4 Precious charity, West USA Realty is set to donate 150 copies of the cherished children’s book series “Cowboy Mike and Winston” by Michael Eastwood to the first 150 young attendees at the Naz Wranglers indoor football game on June 23, 2024. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to fostering education and nurturing a love for reading within the community.

Empowering Young Minds with the Magic of Reading

West USA Realty of Prescott has long been a pillar of community support, particularly in the realm of education. This forthcoming book donation event further solidifies the company’s dedication to empowering young minds. By distributing free copies of ” The Cowboy Mike and Winston” series, the company aims to ignite a passion for reading and storytelling among children in Prescott Valley.

The “Cowboy Mike and Winston” series, penned by acclaimed author Mike Eastwood, chronicles the adventures of Cowboy Mike and his loyal pony, Winston. These engaging narratives not only entertain but also impart essential life lessons about friendship, courage, and perseverance. This donation, made possible by the philanthropic efforts of Pony 4 Precious, strives to enhance literacy and inspire young readers to embark on their literary journeys.

A Day of Celebration and Learning at the Naz Wranglers Game

The Naz Wranglers indoor football game on June 23, 2024, offers a vibrant setting for this meaningful event. Families children attending the game will be treated to free copies of “The Cowboy Mike and Winston” series, a chance to meet the author, and a host of engaging activities organized by Pony 4 Precious. This event promises a day filled with joy, learning, and community spirit.

Event Highlights:

150 copies of “The Cowboy Mike and Winston” series will be distributed to children. Author Meet and Greet: Children will have the opportunity to meet Mike White, the author of the series and have their book signed

Cynthia Eastwood, President/Broker at West USA Realty of Prescott, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative: “At West USA Realty of Prescott, we believe in the transformative power of education. We are honored to partner with Pony 4 Precious and the NAZ Wranglers to bring the joy of reading to children in our community. We hope this initiative will inspire a lifelong love of books and learning.”

Fostering Community Spirit and Educational Growth

West USA Realty of Prescott’s commitment to the community is evident through its ongoing support for educational initiatives. The company recognizes the importance of providing children with access to quality educational resources, which are crucial for their development and future success. This book donation event is a testament to West USA Realty’s dedication to creating a brighter future for the next generation.

Katryna Eastwood, President of Pony 4 Precious, shared her excitement about the collaboration: “Partnering with West USA Realty of Prescott for this book donation event is a wonderful opportunity to reach more children and encourage a love for reading. We are excited to see the smiles on the children’s faces as they receive their new books.”

Join Us for a Memorable Day

Families are encouraged to arrive early to participate in the activities and ensure they receive a copy of the book. The donation event will take place during the Naz Wranglers indoor football game, offering a perfect blend of entertainment and educational enrichment.

For More Information

This book singing is open to all families attending the game, with no additional cost for their child to receive a book. West USA Realty of Prescott and Pony 4 Precious invite everyone to join in celebrating literacy and community spirit.

For more details about the books, please visit the West USA Realty of Prescott website or contact the company directly.

About West USA Realty of Prescott

West USA Realty of Prescott is a premier real estate company dedicated to delivering exceptional services to clients in Prescott, Arizona, and surrounding areas. With a team of experienced professionals and a strong commitment to community involvement, West USA Realty consistently strives to exceed client expectations and contribute positively to the local community.

Contact Information:

Cynthia Eastwood

President/Broker

West USA Realty of Prescott

Phone: 928-636-1500

Email: mdewestusa@gmail.com

Website: www.westusaofprescott.com