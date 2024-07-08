Remarkable JEE Advanced 2024 Achievements by ODM Educational Group Students

Bhubaneswar, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — The ODM Educational Group is elated to announce the exceptional performance of its students in the JEE Advanced 2024 examinations. This year, students from ODM Public School and ODM Global School have showcased remarkable academic prowess, with a significant number of qualifiers and top rankings that underscore the Group’s dedication to excellence in education.

Key Highlights from ODM Public School

ODM Public School has once again proven its academic excellence with 29 students qualifying for JEE Advanced 2024. The school’s top performer, ODMian Yash Vardhan, achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 1211. This achievement highlights the rigorous preparation and high standards maintained by the school. Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group, commented on the achievements, saying, “Our students’ performance in JEE Advanced 2024 is a reflection of the quality education and individualized attention they receive at ODM. We are incredibly proud of our students’ dedication and the exceptional results they have achieved. This success is a collaborative effort of our students, teachers, and parents.”

Key Highlights from ODM Global School

ODM Global School also celebrated commendable success, with six students qualifying for JEE Advanced 2024. The school’s top performer, ODMian Debasish Panda, achieved an outstanding AIR of 1136, setting a high benchmark for future aspirants. Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements, stating, “The success of our students in JEE Advanced 2024 is a testament to their hard work, determination, and the robust support system provided by our dedicated faculty. At ODM, we are committed to fostering an environment that nurtures academic excellence and holistic development.”

In total, 35 students from the ODM Educational Group have qualified for JEE Advanced 2024. This significant number of qualifiers from both ODM Public School and ODM Global School demonstrates the Group’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and its effective educational strategies.

Commitment to Academic Excellence

The success of ODM Educational Group in JEE Advanced 2024 underscores its commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering an environment conducive to academic success. The Group’s curriculum is designed to develop critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and a deep understanding of subjects, preparing students effectively for competitive exams like JEE Advanced. ODM Educational Group’s holistic approach to education includes comprehensive coaching, regular mock tests, interactive learning sessions, and personalized mentoring. These initiatives ensure that students are well-prepared and confident to face competitive examinations, as evidenced by the outstanding results in JEE Advanced 2024.

Looking Forward

The achievements in JEE Advanced 2024 pave the way for ODM Educational Group’s students to secure admissions into prestigious engineering institutes across the country, including the IITs. As these young achievers embark on their academic journeys in higher education, ODM Educational Group remains steadfast in its mission to support and guide them. Looking ahead, ODM Educational Group is committed to continuing its tradition of excellence. The Group will persist in innovating and adapting to the evolving educational landscape, ensuring that its students remain at the forefront of academic success.

The JEE Advanced 2024 results are a clear indication of the hard work, dedication, and academic excellence that define ODM Educational Group. Each year, the Group’s schools set new standards of performance, making significant contributions to the field of education.

