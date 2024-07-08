Jaipuria Executive Education & Training Celebrates Completion of 6th Advanced Leadership Development Program: ‘Rise with Pride – Evolve, Enrich, Empower’

Shillong, Meghalaya, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Executive Education & Training (JEET), a distinguished vertical under Jaipuria Institute of Management, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its 6th Advanced Leadership Development Program for women, titled “Rise with Pride: Evolve Enrich Empower“. This inspiring event took place from 5th to 8th June 2024 in the serene surroundings of Shillong.

The program focused on empowering women leaders, providing them with a platform to evolve, enrich their skills, and empower themselves to lead with confidence. Over 50 dynamic women leaders from various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) participated in this enriching experience.

The event featured thought-provoking sessions led by industry experts, covering diverse topics such as global leadership perspectives, balancing career and personal life, strategic networking, and leading through change and opportunities. The insights shared during these sessions were instrumental in enhancing the leadership capabilities of the participants.

The program saw participation from leading organizations such as ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Steel Authority of India, Hindustan Petroleum, SJVN among others. These companies demonstrated their commitment to fostering women leaders by encouraging their senior executives to engage in this developmental program.

Dr. Alka Mittal, Former CMD & Director (HR), ONGC and the program mentor, commended the success of the program, saying, “The dedication and enthusiasm shown by the participants are truly inspiring. This program underscores our belief in the transformative power of women leaders to drive not only organizational success but also societal progress.

“This program reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive leadership environment where women can thrive and lead with pride. It’s about evolving, enriching, and empowering women to take on leadership challenges with confidence and resilience,” says Ms. Vandana Puri, the Program Coordinator & Head of JEET, emphasizing the significance of this initiative.

Participants included prominent leaders such as Dr. Shalini Gupta, Chief Manager (R&D) at BPCL; Ms. Deepti Anand, PS to Managing Director at ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited; and Ms. Aditi Kohli, Manager (HR) – HO at KRIBHCO. Their active participation and insightful contributions greatly enriched the program’s dialogue and learning experience.

The outcome of this event has been overwhelmingly positive. Participants departed with renewed confidence, enhanced leadership skills, and a strengthened network of peers and mentors. This program has not only enriched their professional lives but also equipped them with the tools to make a significant impact in their respective organizations.

Jaipuria Executive Education & Training remains dedicated to promoting leadership excellence and is committed to continuing this tradition of empowering women through impactful programs.

About Jaipuria Executive Education & Training (JEET)

The Corporate Office of Jaipuria Executive Education & Training (JEET) in New Delhi is the hub for Executive Education and Consultancy (EE&C), offering advanced Executive Education Programs (EEPs) and consultancy services annually. The Jaipuria Group has conducted over 500 Management Development Programs, training more than 11,000 executives from corporate sectors and PSUs on various topics. Supported by over 150+ distinguished in-house faculty and senior industry professionals, we deliver these programs at our four campuses, off-site, and at client locations to meet specific needs.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management:

Established 28 years ago, Jaipuria Institute of Management has been at the forefront of providing excellence in management education. With four campuses across India and a unified admission process, Jaipuria Institute of Management offers students a seamless experience. All four campuses have been ranked among the top management institutes in India by NIRF 2023. Jaipuria Institute of Management upholds rigorous academic standards as an AACSB member and AIU-recognised institution. Additionally, Jaipuria is NBA accredited and holds Graded Autonomy by AICTE, ensuring quality education. With a faculty pool of over 150 members and a vast alumni network of 14000+, Jaipuria Institute of Management continues to shape future leaders in the field of management.

About Jaipuria Group

Jaipuria’s legacy of education began in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the great visionary and educationist Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, It is this unique heritage spanning 7 decades and 4 generations that sets us apart from other educational institutes.

Today Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of the largest groups in India to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs. It has carved a mark in the national arena with four management institutes at Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In the K-12 segment, Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools is recognized as one of the leading schools in the country which seeks to provide access to high-quality national-level education.

