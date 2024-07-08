More Store Unveils Comprehensive Self Storage Solutions in Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — More Store is pleased to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art self-storage facility in Cape Town, offering a wide range of affordable, secure, and convenient storage solutions for both personal and business needs. Located at Shoprite Park, Voortrekker Road, More Store Parow is set to redefine storage standards with its robust security measures, flexible space options, and exceptional customer service.

Why Choose More Store?

More Store distinguishes itself through a commitment to security, accessibility, and customer satisfaction. The facility is designed to provide peace of mind and ease of use, making it the preferred choice for those seeking reliable storage solutions in Cape Town.

Secured Facilities: At More Store, security is paramount. The facility is equipped with 24-hour video monitoring and is guarded round-the-clock, ensuring that your belongings are always protected. Surveillance cameras are strategically placed throughout the building, providing comprehensive coverage. Additionally, the building features electric fencing for added security. Each storage unit is accessible only to the renter, who retains sole possession of the key.

Fire Detection: Safety extends beyond security, as More Store is also equipped with advanced fire detection systems and sprayers. This ensures that, in the unlikely event of a fire, immediate action can be taken to protect stored goods. The building’s well-lit passages and exterior further enhance safety and accessibility.

Easy Access & Convenience: Moving goods in and out of storage has never been easier. More Store features a goods elevator to facilitate the transport of items within the facility. For those storing vehicles, the facility offers outdoor undercover vehicle storage, protecting from the elements. Indoor storage for goods ensures that items are kept in optimal conditions, regardless of the weather.

Flexible Space Options: More Store understands that storage needs vary. Therefore, the facility offers a variety of unit sizes, starting at 8 square metres, ensuring that you only pay for the space you need. Whether you require temporary storage during a move or a long-term solution for business inventory, More Store has you covered.

Packing Supplies & Removal Services: To further simplify the storage process, More Store offers a range of packing supplies for sale, including boxes and packing materials. Additionally, the facility has partnered with a network of dependable removal companies, making the planning of moving your items into storage as seamless as possible.

Affordable, Honest Rates: At More Store, affordability does not come at the expense of quality. The facility prides itself on providing excellent value and personalised service. Transparent pricing ensures there are no hidden fees, allowing customers to manage their storage needs within their budget.

Operating Hours: More Store operates from Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 17:00, and on Saturday from 08:00 to 14:00, providing ample time for customers to access their units.

For more information about More Store, please visit https://www.morestore.co.za/

About More Store

More Store is dedicated to offering the best in indoor self-storage and vehicle storage. With a focus on security, convenience, and customer satisfaction, More Store is Cape Town’s premier storage solution provider.