Unveiling the Future: Avalon Technologies Announces Comprehensive Suite of Services

Tambaram, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Avalon Technologies, a leading Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, is proud to announce its comprehensive suite of services. With a global manufacturing footprint and over 1900 employees, Avalon is committed to delivering value to its customers through a combination of talent across all disciplines.

Design: Avalon’s team of experienced designers work closely with clients to bring their ideas to life. They understand the importance of aesthetics and functionality in product design. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of user experience, they create designs that are not only visually appealing but also user-friendly.

Engineering: Avalon’s engineering team ensures that every product is designed for manufacturability and reliability. They work tirelessly to optimize the design and manufacturing process to ensure the highest quality products. Their expertise spans across various domains, including mechanical, electrical, and software engineering.

New Product Introduction (NPI): Avalon helps clients launch new products efficiently and effectively. They understand the challenges associated with bringing a new product to market and provide support at every stage, from concept to commercialization.

Life Cycle Management: Avalon provides end-to-end product lifecycle management services. They manage all aspects of a product’s lifecycle, from initial concept, through design and manufacturing, to service and disposal. This holistic approach ensures that products are optimized for performance and longevity.

PCB Assembly: Avalon offers high-quality Printed Circuit Board (PCB) assembly services. They have state-of-the-art facilities and use advanced technologies to ensure precision and accuracy in PCB assembly.

Injection Moulded Plastics: Avalon provides precision injection moulding services for a variety of applications. They have expertise in a wide range of materials and can produce complex shapes with high levels of accuracy.

Sheet Metal Fabrication: Avalon offers custom sheet metal fabrication services. They can handle a wide range of materials and thicknesses, and can produce parts with complex geometries.

Aerospace Sheet Metal: Avalon provides specialized sheet metal fabrication services for the aerospace industry. They understand the stringent requirements of the aerospace industry and deliver high-quality, precision-engineered components.

Volume Production: Avalon has the capacity to handle high-volume production runs. They have robust processes in place to ensure consistent quality and on-time delivery.

Machining: Avalon offers precision machining services for a wide range of materials. They have advanced CNC machines and skilled machinists who can produce parts with tight tolerances.

Magnetics: Avalon provides custom magnetic components for a variety of applications. They have expertise in designing and manufacturing magnetic components for a wide range of industries.

System Integration: Avalon offers comprehensive system integration services, ensuring seamless operation of all components. They have a team of system integration specialists who can integrate hardware and software components into a cohesive system.

Cable & Wire Harness: Avalon provides custom cable and wire harness solutions for a variety of applications. They can design and manufacture custom cable assemblies and wire harnesses to meet specific requirements.

