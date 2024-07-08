Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Proves to be of Great Essence for Shifting Patients

Kolkata, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — When a medical emergency demands treatment at an advanced healthcare facility in another city, effectively, you rely on the relocation mission delivered by an air ambulance that is considered the speediest means of medical transport reaching the opted destination without causing delay or complication of any sort midway. Vedanta Air Ambulance offering an Air Ambulance from Kolkata has a history of offering risk-free, safe, and comfort-filled air evacuation missions so that patients can travel to the source location to get advanced treatment without relying on any commercial means.

We have gained the trust of people worldwide, and our support is available 24 hours a day to make it possible to avail of our life-saving services whenever required. We extend our best support in the critical times of patients and allow them to fly at the highest altitude without experiencing the rigours of air medical transportation. We at Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata never trouble patients while they are in transit with us and coordinate the best evacuation mission in the shortest time possible.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Coordinates Air Medical Transport in the Shortest Time Possible

To deliver case-specific medical transport to the patients the team at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is operating to serve the needs effectively. Our medical team is efficient enough to manage the delivery of pre-, post, and out-of-hospital care to the patients ensuring a stable medical state for them until the evacuation mission ends. We take pride in the air medical transport we provide and guarantee to be available with our life-saving service that helps save the lives of patients while they are in transit to their source destination.

At an event, our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati was contacted to arrange an air ambulance transfer for a patient who was down with a severe dengue case and needed immediate treatment regarding the underlying condition. We made sure the arrangements were done without any delay and every possible detail related to the health of the patient was taken into account before composing the evacuation mission. We also made sure a medical team was present to take care of the ailing patient throughout the journey and offered him effective nursing whenever required. We completed the entire Repatriation mission without causing delay or discomfort at any step of the process.