Future Electronics to Host Cybersecurity Seminar in Gaydon, England

Gaydon, United Kingdom, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is set to host a comprehensive Cybersecurity Seminar at the British Motor Museum on Thursday, June 20th, 2024. This event is designed to equip electronics designers with the essential tools and knowledge needed to prioritize security in their designs and ensure compliance with future regulations.

Starting in 2025, the European Union will require all wireless internet-connected products sold within the EU to comply with cybersecurity standards to obtain CE marking. In the UK, the Product Security & Telecom Infrastructure (PSTI) regulation is already in effect. Future Electronics recognizes the importance of these developments and aims to support its partners in navigating this new regulatory landscape.

The seminar will delve into various aspects of microcontroller unit (MCU) and field programmable gate array (FPGA) design and security integration, ensuring that participants are well-prepared for the upcoming changes. Industry experts from EPS Global will provide insights on enhancing device authentication and preventing unauthorized access, while leading MCU manufacturers demonstrate the ARM Cortex®-M TrustZone® and external Secure Elements.

Throughout the day, attendees will benefit from a range of presentations and demonstrations. The event will kick off with an introduction to the new regulatory rules in Europe, the UK, and the US, followed by a session by OpenLX on mitigating security threats and secure key provisioning. NXP will showcase their Secure Enclave on MCU and MPU and EdgeLock Managed to Accelerate Industrial IEC 62443, followed by experts from Renesas demonstrating scalable secure key provisioning with unlimited key storage. A spokesperson from Microchip Technology will highlight secure element and provisioning with zero touch, while Infineon representatives will discuss Secure Elements for Matter and secured wireless connectivity. EPS Global will conclude with a session on provisioning MCU and Secure Elements.

Future Electronics is committed to helping its clients stay ahead in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity. By hosting this seminar, the company aims to provide valuable insights and practical solutions to ensure that electronics designers are well-prepared to meet the demands of future regulatory requirements.

