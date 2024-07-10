Are you dedicated to expanding your knowledge of heart and cardiovascular research? If so, the prestigious Heart Conference 2025 perfectly fits you!

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — With the tremendous success of past two series, Scientex Conference is happy to announce the 3rd International Conference on Heart and Cardiovascular Diseases, taking place from May 05-06, 2025, at the City Season Suites Hotel, Dubai, UAE and will offer both physical and virtual participation options to accommodate a wide range of attendees.

Event Overview:

The theme of the event, “Novel Progression Towards the Heart and Cardiovascular Research,” underscores the conference’s mission to foster global awareness about heart and cardiovascular issues through informed discussions and the sharing of scientific knowledge. The Heart conference will feature a comprehensive scientific program consisting of 25 diverse session categories, designed to explore the latest breakthroughs and developments in the field of cardiology. Attendees can look forward to engaging with a distinguished lineup of speakers, including esteemed cardiologists, healthcare professionals, cardiac researchers, and industry experts. Also, Attendees unable to attend the physical event have the option to participate virtually, with electronic certificates provided upon completion of the webinar sessions.

Benefits of attending our Heart Congress 2025:

Exclusive Sessions & Panels: Explore the latest innovations in heart and cardiovascular diseases.

Renowned Keynote Speakers: Gain insights from leading experts in cardiology.

Active Investigator Lectures: Hear directly from those at the forefront of research.

Speaker & Poster Forums: Discover cutting-edge advancements across all cardiology fields.

Interactive Discussions: Engage in lively panel discussions and interactive sessions.

Open Innovation Challenges: Participate in innovative problem-solving.

Young Research & Career Development: Support and guidance for early-career researchers.

B2B Meetings & Networking: Connect with professionals from over 50 countries.

Global Business Opportunities: Expand your network and explore new collaborations.

Latest Product Showcases: Display and discover the newest cardiovascular products and affiliates.

Call for Abstracts:

We invite researchers, clinicians, and healthcare professionals to submit abstracts for oral, poster, virtual and video presentations. This is an excellent opportunity to share your research findings with a global audience and receive feedback from peers and experts in the field. For those interested in participating, visit the conference website to submit abstracts online or directly via email. Please refer to our abstract submission guidelines in our website at https://www.heartcongress.scientexconference.com/submitabstract

Registration Information:

We offer various registration options to accommodate different needs, including early bird discounts, group registration discounts, and special pricing for students and trainees. For detailed information on registration fees and deadlines, please visit our registration page on https://www.heartcongress.scientexconference.com/registration

Past Conference Report:

With enormous support from our collaborators and organizing committee, Scientex Conference successfully hosted the “World Congress on Heart and Cardiovascular Diseases” on May 18-19, 2023 in Dubai, UAE, and the “2nd World Congress on Heart and Cardiovascular Diseases” on May 09-10, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. We thank all speakers, delegates, and media partners for their invaluable contributions. Both events featured excellent speakers discussing innovative cardiology concepts, with strong participation from researchers, delegates, and doctors worldwide. We look forward to even more support at our Heart Congress 2025 in Dubai, UAE.

