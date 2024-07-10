Shasta Regional Medical Center – Awards & Accreditations – Best Hospital in Redding, CA

Redding, CA, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Shasta Regional Medical Center is committed to our community’s health and well-being.

We are proud to be home to the first nationally certified Stroke team in the North State. Our accreditation is from The Joint Commission and we are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association “Get with the Guidelines” annual performance award.

Our hospital is dedicated to comprehensive care and treatment of cardiovascular disease. From specially trained ER staff in rapid diagnosis and fast-track care during the critical early stages of a heart attack to dedicated board-certified cardiologists and cardiac surgeon, we are proud to have earned national recognition as an Accredited Chest Pain Center, the only hospital in the North State with this distinction.

Together with our parent company, Prime Healthcare Services, nationally recognized as one of the Top 10 Health Systems in the Country, we are proud to have earned national recognition, but the real honor is playing a vital role in saving lives in our community.

Shasta Regional Medical Center Awards & Accomplishments

  • Leapfrog Safety Grade “A” Spring 2024
  • January ’18- Certification by the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for hip and knee replacement
  • January ’18- American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) certification recognizing our Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation programs
  • October ’17- Recognized as a 2017 Pioneer in Quality Data Contributor
  • March ’17 – Recieved the 2017 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care
  • March ’15 – Named one the the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by Truven Health Analytics for third consecutive year
  • Oct. ’14 – Named one of the Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by Truven Health Analytics
  • Oct ’14 – Voted Best Company to Work for in Shasta County by SMART Business Resource Center
  • March ’14 – Named one the the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by Truven Health Analytics for second consecutive year
  • Oct ’13 – Awarded an “A” Grade by Hospital Safety Score℠ by The Leapfrog Group
  • March ’13 – Named one the the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by Truven Health Analytics

