Shasta Regional Medical Center – Awards & Accreditations – Best Hospital in Redding, CA

Redding, CA, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Shasta Regional Medical Center is committed to our community’s health and well-being.

We are proud to be home to the first nationally certified Stroke team in the North State. Our accreditation is from The Joint Commission and we are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association “Get with the Guidelines” annual performance award.

Our hospital is dedicated to comprehensive care and treatment of cardiovascular disease. From specially trained ER staff in rapid diagnosis and fast-track care during the critical early stages of a heart attack to dedicated board-certified cardiologists and cardiac surgeon, we are proud to have earned national recognition as an Accredited Chest Pain Center, the only hospital in the North State with this distinction.

Together with our parent company, Prime Healthcare Services, nationally recognized as one of the Top 10 Health Systems in the Country, we are proud to have earned national recognition, but the real honor is playing a vital role in saving lives in our community.

Shasta Regional Medical Center Awards & Accomplishments