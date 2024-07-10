Global Radiofrequency Balloon Catheter Market Predicted to Surge, Reaching growth at a 5.5% CAGR by 2032

The global radiofrequency balloon catheter market, valued at USD 50 billion in 2022, is anticipated to experience a remarkable growth trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.

The prevalence of sedentary lifestyles has led to a surge in cardiovascular diseases, with atrial fibrillation emerging as a significant concern. Initially overlooked, the symptoms of heart ailments have now culminated in fatalities due to atrial fibrillation. However, amidst these challenges, radiofrequency balloon catheters have emerged as a beacon of hope.

Radiofrequency balloon catheters play a pivotal role in the examination and treatment of atrial fibrillation. Engineered to optimize safety during pulmonary isolation procedures, these catheters minimize downtime, offering patients and healthcare practitioners a reliable solution for cardiac care.

Radiofrequency balloon catheter technique implies movement of catheters from femoral vein to left atrium through radiofrequency. It’s, in fact, used for heating tissue around pulmonary veins, thereby creating circular scar.

Higher SQ (Safety Quotient) is the factor majorly accelerating the demand for radiofrequency balloon catheters.

The present scenario is such that a multi-electrode saline-irrigated radiofrequency balloon catheter has been embedded with a camera system for performing single-shot PV (pulmonary vein) isolation. Circumferential RF energy could be delivered for optimizing ablation. Power output has been tailored with regards to individual electrodes on the basis of direct visualization on the part of tissue-electrode contact.

The ablation modalities most commonly used are inclusive of point-by-point radiofrequency ablation; which lets operators the flexibility needed for tailoring every lesion with single-shot cryoballoon ablation.

At the same time, the fact that rate of reproducibility of radiofrequency balloon catheter is less than cryoballoon could hamper the radiofrequency balloon catheter market can’t be ignored. Plus, radiofrequency balloon catheters are costlier than their counterparts.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Radiofrequency Balloon Catheter market’. It has its line of expertise in the form of analysts and consultants to execute through 360-degree view regarding primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With atrial fibrillation turning out to be a major concern, the global radiofrequency balloon catheter market is expected to grow inadvertently in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Radiofrequency Balloon Catheter Market:

North America holds the largest market share owing to new/advanced technologies being increasingly adopted all across the US. Also, the fact that the US and Canada are turning out to be hubs of chronic ailments can’t be ignored. The CDC states that cardiac ailments contribute for 25% of fatalities in the US every single year. This could be reasoned with physical inactivity, poor diet, smoking, excessive intake of alcohol, higher levels of cholesterol, hypertension, and likewise. IHME report has also stated that ischemic heart disease is amongst the leading causes of disability and death in Canada. As such, growing occurrences of artery disease and occlusions in the blood vessels could bolster the radiofrequency balloon catheter market going forward.

Europe is expected to grow inadvertently in the radiofrequency balloon catheter market going forward owing to increasing incidences of atrial fibrillation.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the radiofrequency balloon catheter market due to growing awareness amongst the people regarding importance of early diagnosis. Japan is at the forefront in this regard and expected to be followed by countries like India in the forecast period.

Competitive Catheters:

Biosense Webster, Inc., of late, has come up with multi-electrode radiofrequency balloon catheter to treat symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.

Barrx 360 express RFA balloon catheter from Medtronic does feature self-adjusting ablation balloon that does away with sizing process, thereby rendering simpler and more efficient course of treatment.

What does the Report get into?

The research study is based on indication (chronic hemorrhagic radiation proctitis and malignant biliary strictures), and by end-user (clinics, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and likewise).

With growing incidences of pulmonary vein isolation and atrial fibrillation, the global radiofrequency balloon catheter market is bound to grow on a substantial note in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled:

Medtronic

Biosense Webster, Inc

Key Segments Profiled in the Radiofrequency Balloon Catheter Market Survey

By Indication:

Chronic hemorrhagic radiation proctitis

Malignant biliary strictures

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, N. Africa)

