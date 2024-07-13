Tom’s Watch Bar will show every Euro 2024 and Copa America USA 2024 soccer game through July 14

USA, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Fans flock to Soccer Watch Parties at this premier sports restaurant and bar that has hundreds of screens and “no bad seat in the house”

Tom’s Watch Bar is the ultimate destination for soccer fans this summer. With hundreds of screens ensuring premium viewing from every seat, fans can catch every game of the UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America USA 2024 at Tom’s Watch Bar from June 14 to July 14.

Fans can cheer and jeer while enjoying beverage and dining options meticulously designed to elevate the traditional sports bar experience, featuring a wide variety of specialty cocktails and an extensive selection of craft beers.

Tom’s Watch Bar is becoming renowned for hosting large, electrifying Watch Parties with soccer partners. Tom’s Watch Bar in Los Angeles recently hosted a 1,000-person Watch Party with Peña Madrista Inmortales for the UEFA Champions League final and a Brazil Watch Party in Orlando. Tom’s Watch Bar has previously announced partnerships with ESPN Brazil and Visit Orlando and maintains multiple fan club partnerships nationwide.

All sports fans can join scheduled Watch Parties across all Tom’s Watch Bar locations, which include DJs, prizes, and giveaways.

“Soccer fans are incredibly passionate, and watching games at Tom’s with fellow enthusiasts is the next best thing to being in the stadium. The massive stadium screen makes you feel like you’re right in the heart of the action,” says Greg MacDonald, Chief Brand Officer of Tom’s Watch Bar.

Tom’s Watch Bar has 13 locations, six more underway, and a current pipeline of 15 additional units, all company-owned and with highly curated sports programming that covers all sports from collegiate to professional to international, big events and prize fights, even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. In addition to the 360-degree indoor viewing room, locations have indoor/outdoor bars, expansive patios with screens, and virtual Top Golf suites where customers can play over ten different sports with their party. Customers can enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play-by-play for their favorite games.

Tom’s Watch Bar Orlando is located at 8050 International Drive, Suite 1000 Orlando, FL 32819. For more information, visit https://tomswatchbar.com/loc/orlando/.

About Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience. Promising “All the Sports, All the Time,” Tom’s Watch Bar’s highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA football and basketball, MLS soccer championship and bowl games, men and women’s World Cup Soccer, UFC fights and boxing, European soccer including English Premier League (EPL) and Liga and even obscure and outrageous sports. Tom’s Watch Bar’s central oversized “stadium” screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens, provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom’s the best seat in the house. Sports fans can enjoy premium or personalized sound and listen to the play-by-play of their favorite game. It is the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players and follow any sports bet.