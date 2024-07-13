Knapp Medical Center Achieves Top “A” Grade in Patient Safety – Again

Weslaco, Texas, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Knapp Medical Center has once again been awarded an “A” for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national healthcare ratings organization.

The top grade indicates an above-average performance by the award-winning hospital. This is Knapp Medical Center’s fourth “A” grade in a row — the hospital has received “straight A’s” for patient safety since the fall of 2022.

Knapp’s sister hospitals in Prime Healthcare, Mission Regional Medical Center and Harlingen Medical Center, also once again received an “A” grade. The three Prime hospitals were the only hospitals in the Valley to receive the “A” rating.

The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit, independent national organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. Knapp Medical Center received “A’s” for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S., according to Leapfrog, which is based in Washington, D.C.

“Everyone who works at Knapp Medical Center should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication of at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Knapp Medical Center, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

Rene J. Lopez, MD, FACHE, RRT, CEO for Knapp Medical Center, said the hospital’s recognition is a testament to the work of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals who are dedicated to providing “the highest-quality healthcare to residents of the Mid-Valley – every patient, every time.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Knapp’s full Leapfrog grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, please visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and via its newsletter.

ABOUT KNAPP MEDICAL CENTER

Knapp Medical Center is an award-winning, not-for-profit hospital in Weslaco, Texas. With 227 beds, the community hospital specializes in emergency care, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, wound care, surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, critical care, and interventional radiology. Knapp serves as the only acute care hospital in the Mid-Valley area, as well as Weslaco’s only Level IV Trauma Center, Advanced Primary Stroke Center, and Level II Newborn Nursery.

Knapp has been providing quality and compassionate healthcare to Mid-Valley residents for 60 years, since 1962. More than 300 physicians serve on the hospital’s medical staff. Knapp also serves as one of the largest employers in the Mid-Valley, employing more than 500 people. For more information, please call 956-968-8567 or visit www.KnappMed.org or www.FaceBook.com/KnappMedicalCenter/.