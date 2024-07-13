Crowe Electric Offers High-Quality Electrical Services For the Plymouth, MA Area

PLYMOUTH, MA, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Crowe Electric, with two locations in Norwell and Milton, Massachusetts, are proud to announce that their electrical services are available to residents of the Plymouth, MA area. The crew lead by certified Master Electrician Andrew Crowe are experienced, highly skilled, and ready to take on the projects that their clients want completed. “We work with homeowners and business owners in Plymouth and the surrounding area,” Crowe said. “Not only are we focused on the planned projects that you want done, but we’re also readily available in the event of any electrical emergencies you may have”.

Emphasizing on electrical emergencies, Crowe says that if you spot or hear anything that may seem slightly suspicious, it is important to make sure you call Crowe Electric as soon as possible. “Myself and my crew have worked with homeowners who have dealt with buzzing noises coming from their light switch,” Crowe said. “If you are noticing symptoms like snapping, popping coming from the switch or even flickering lights, call us immediately. It’s a sign of a serious issue and we encourage you not to deal with it yourself because of the dangerous nature of the situation.”

Aside from their emergency services, Crowe Electric offers several different installation and inspection services. “For example, we have plenty of electric vehicle operators here in Massachusetts,” Crowe said. “Many of them would love to have a charger installed in their garage. So that’s what we offer for EV owners who want to keep it plugged in at home. A full charge that will be enough for the daily commute, grocery run, or a weekend road trip is one of the things we’re aiming for.”

Crowe Electric also installs electrical outlets, panels, ceiling fans, generators, and more. Repair services for these electrical appliances are also available. If you’re looking for a professional electrical service in Plymouth, MA with many years of combined experience, Andrew Crowe and his team are ready to help. “We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Electrical problems don’t take a day off and we’re ready whenever they arise,” Crowe said.

For more information on how Crowe Electric can assist you in your electrical needs, call 781-745-2622 today.