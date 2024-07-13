Core Enhances IT Infrastructure with Comprehensive Managed Services in London

London, UK, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Core one of the UK’s leading Managed Services IT Providers, proudly announces its comprehensive range of managed IT services designed to offer unlimited support for businesses in London. With a focus on enhancing existing IT infrastructures, Core provides tailored solutions to meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses. For inquiries, contact Core at 020 7953 3699.

Unlimited IT Support Tailored to Your Needs

Core understands that every business has unique IT requirements. Whether you’re upgrading from a legacy system or aiming to improve data compliance, Core’s unlimited support services are designed to relieve you from technical concerns. By partnering with Core, businesses can focus on what truly matters, while Core takes care of the IT headaches.

Wide Range of IT Services

Desktop as a Service

Core offers comprehensive desktop management and virtualization services, ensuring that businesses have the latest technology at their fingertips without the hassle of managing it themselves.

Managed Security

Security is a top priority for any business. Core’s managed security services include robust threat management and security measures to protect your business from cyber threats and ensure data integrity.

Managed Network

Core’s network monitoring and management solutions keep your business connected and operating smoothly. From network setup to continuous monitoring, Core ensures that your network infrastructure is reliable and efficient.

Identity and Access Management

Core provides secure access control and identity management solutions, ensuring that only authorized personnel have access to your business’s critical systems and data.

Managed Hosting

For businesses seeking reliable hosting solutions, Core offers managed hosting services that cater to various needs, ensuring optimal performance and uptime.

Managed User Services for the Modern Workplace

Managed Service Desk

Core’s managed service desk offers continuous support for end-users, addressing IT issues promptly and efficiently to keep your business running smoothly.

Managed End User Compute

Core’s managed end user compute services ensure that your users have a seamless experience from login to sign-off, enhancing productivity and user satisfaction.

Managed Cloud Services

Flexible and Secure Cloud Management

Core’s managed cloud services provide the tools and security your users need, whether they are in the office or working remotely. Core’s services ensure that your cloud infrastructure is secure, flexible, and scalable.

Second and Third Line Support

Core’s service management team offers enhanced second and third line support, complementing your existing service desk functions and ensuring comprehensive IT support.

Managed Infrastructure Solutions

Supporting Hybrid Environments

Core’s managed infrastructure solutions support the integration of physical and cloud infrastructures, providing businesses with a hybrid environment that is both efficient and adaptable.

Legacy Hardware Support

Core understands the importance of supporting legacy hardware. Their managed infrastructure services maintain high standards for all types of infrastructure, ensuring continuity and reliability during digital transformations.

Managed SaaS for Enhanced Flexibility

Cloud Application Support

Core’s managed SaaS offerings provide businesses with professional support for essential cloud applications, enhancing functionality and ensuring seamless operation.

Versatility and Accessibility

Core enables businesses to harness the flexibility of cloud platforms, allowing employees to work from anywhere while maintaining high levels of productivity and security.

Join Leading Businesses in London with Core’s Managed IT Services

Thousands of businesses across London and the south of England trust Core for their managed IT needs. Core’s unique approach, including their evergreen solution and commitment to not tying businesses down with long contracts, ensures that their IT platform evolves alongside their business needs.

For more information about Core’s managed IT services or to schedule a consultation, visit Core’s website or contact them at 020 7953 3699.

About Core

Core is a leading managed services IT provider in the UK, offering a wide range of IT solutions to help businesses manage their technology needs effectively. From managed security to cloud services, Core provides expert support tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.