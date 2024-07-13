Jaipuria Institute of Management Jaipur Hosts 17th Convocation: Embrace Change and Never Stop Learning

Jaipur, India, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur, successfully held its 17th Convocation Ceremony for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and its 5th Annual Convocation for the Post Graduate Diploma in Service Management (PGDM-SM). The event took place on the institute’s premises, with Ramesh Natarajan, CEO of Redington Ltd. – India, South Asia, and Singapore, serving as the Chief Guest. Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman of the institute, welcomed attendees and emphasized the value of the diplomas conferred on the graduates. A total of 235 students received AICTE-approved PGDM diplomas, and medals were awarded to outstanding students. In his address, Ramesh Natarajan encouraged graduates to embrace change and never stop learning, highlighting that success is about inspiring others.

Dr. Prabhat Pankaj, Director of the institute, presented the annual report, noting that the 17th graduating batch secured prestigious job offers, including international placements and higher salary packages. He attributed this success to the institute’s commitment to experiential learning through initiatives like leadership lab cases, book reading sessions, LinkedIn learning, and industry immersion programs. Diplomas were awarded in various disciplines, including Marketing Management, Finance and Accounting, Human Resource Management, Operations Management, and Business Analytics. Dr. Samar Sarabhai, Dean of Academics, announced the awards for meritorious students. Notable awardees included Dheeprada Gupta and Shruti Bansal, who received the Chairman’s Gold Medal, and Kanishka Kothari, who received the Chairman’s Gold Medal for PGDM Service Management. Faculty members Dr. Srikant Gupta, Dr. Lokesh Vijayvargy, and Dr. Varun Chotia were also recognized. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, who expressed gratitude to all stakeholders.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management:

Jaipuria Institute of Management, with campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore offers premier management education. Through industry-aligned programs, experienced faculty, and a focus on practical learning, the institute nurtures future leaders. With a commitment to ethics and continuous improvement, Jaipuria prepares students for success in the dynamic business world.

About Jaipuria Group

Jaipuria legacy of education began in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the great visionary and educationist Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, It is this unique heritage spanning 7 decades and 4 generations that sets us apart from other educational institutes.

Today Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of the largest groups in India to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs. It has carved a mark in the national arena with four management institutes at Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In K 12 segment Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools is recognized as one of the leading schools in the country that seeks to provide access to high-quality national-level education.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Prem Pandey

prem.pandey@jaipuria.ac.in

JAIPURIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT

1/3, (Block 1, Plot No.3,) WHS Timber Market,

Kirti Nagar, Near Mayapuri Chowk

New Delhi – 110015

https://www.jaipuria.ac.in/